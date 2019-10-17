Judging from some expense reports of regional transit officials, keeping the buses running on time can really work up an appetite.
Commonwealth magazine obtained records from 14 of the state’s 15 regional transit authorities recently and found that top officials at most of the RTAs spent $800 or less in taxpayer money on “working meals” during fiscal year 2019. The top officials in several RTAs, including the Merrimack Valley, reporting spending nothing at all on food during that period.
But head out to Framingham if you want a hearty lunch, judging from Commonwealth’s story. Ed Carr, chief executive of the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority, spent more than $5,000 on working lunches in fiscal 2019. The Lowell RTA’s James Scanlan was a somewhat distant second, reporting just over $2,000 spent on working lunches in the same period.
There’s nothing wrong with the occasional working lunch, even on the taxpayers’ dime, as long as it’s in the budget and justified. When Carr, who is paid $159,000 per year — the highest salary of any RTA official in the state — was quizzed by Commonwealth reporter Colman M. Herman, he said spending on meals is part of his job, because it gets him out talking with municipal officials in his region.
“I try to have working lunches where I go out with municipal officials or legislators or anybody that will listen to my story,” Carr told Commonwealth. He said he prefers meeting people over lunch, rather than in an office.
“If you think about it, I’m getting the bargain,” he said. “I have found that moving these meetings offsite over a modest meal makes for a more productive session.”
The report says most of his meals cost $40 to $50. But, the magazine reported, Carr’s expense reports don’t list the purpose of each meal nor the names of his dining companions.
The curious thing about the report on RTA officials’ lunch money is that Carr approves his own expense reports.
When asked whether he thinks it might be more appropriate if someone else, such as an RTA board member, signed off on his expenses, Carr told Commonwealth “it’s something to think about, for sure,” before adding, “Life is filled with conflicts.”
Just the thought of it can make you hungry.
