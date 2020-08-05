The COVID-19 pandemic is entering its sixth restless month in Massachusetts, and maskless parties are popping up across the state.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker ticked off a stunning list of what the state Department of Public Health calls “cluster incidents” and what he calls “a recipe for disaster”: a crowded lifeguard party in Falmouth, house parties in Chatham and Wrentham, an “unauthorized football camp” in South Weymouth, a high school graduation party in Chelmsford, a “90-person prom party” in Cohasset, and a party on a boat in Boston Harbor.
Already, there are troubling signs that the state may need to slow or even halt its phased reopening. The daily count of new COVID-19 cases has gone up over the past few weeks, as has the percentage of tests coming back positive.
If those partygoers and other social-distancing scofflaws won’t listen to Baker and the impressive array of medical professionals advising him on the pandemic, maybe they’ll pay attention to Karen Nascembeni, the manager of the North Shore Music Theatre.
On March 17, Nascembeni,58, and her husband, Steven Richard, drove themselves to Winchester Hospital after feeling sick for several days. Richard was deemed “gravely ill” and taken into the hospital right away. It was the last time Nascembeni, who had to wait in her car for four hours before she could be admitted, would see her husband alive.
“I don’t remember ever saying ‘goodbye’ to him,” Nascembeni told the 250 or so participants in an online Power of Women event sponsored by the Beverly Chamber of Commerce.
Nascembeni spent 65 days battling the virus in three different medical facilities — intubated, in a medically induced coma in the ICU, delusional after she woke up. She was awake and confused for days before her family was able to tell her Richard had died on March 24, and that Don Kelley, a dear friend from Beverly, had also passed away.
Nascembeni is now staying with her sister in Haverhill, continuing her recovery with the hopes of returning to work in a few months. She has been buoyed by the outpouring of support from friends across the region and across the country. And she has some advice: Now is not the time to abandon the personal discipline that helped the state flatten the curve this spring.
“Wear your masks, obviously, that’s number one,” Nascembeni said. “You do not want to have to have your niece make you a mask for your husband’s funeral with his initials on it. I treasure it — and I hope you never have to have one made.”