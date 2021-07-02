It’s difficult to decide which is more perplexing: the fact the State 911 Department is doing a poor job educating people about a lifesaving “silent call” feature, or that it took the state auditor two years to audit the department and two more years to release a report about the problem.
On Monday, State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump’s office said it found the State 911 Department “did not effectively promote and educate the public” about the statewide 911 emergency call system’s feature that lets people communicate with an emergency operator, even if it’s unsafe to speak. For example, if a person in an abusive situation calls 911, the operator can ask the caller to press “1” for police help, “2” for fire assistance or “3” for an ambulance. The operator can also ask yes or no questions and the caller can press “4” for yes and “5” for no.
Advocates for domestic violence victims probably know about this silent call feature, but the audit – conducted from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019 – found the State 911 Department didn’t do enough to educate the general public about it.
A press release from Bump’s office, which accompanied the audit, said there were 3,475,240 calls made to 911 in 2019.
In the press release Bump said, “The 911 emergency system is a lifeline for people in moments of crisis and it is essential that it be available to every person, with every need, at every hour of the day. Our audit makes clear that although the system is working effectively, its services and features, including silent emergency calls, could be better promoted in our communities.”
The audit recommends the department do more outreach “through the distribution of materials, including brochures, telephone stickers, and children’s educational materials,” and work with non-profits, such as DEAF Inc., Jane Doe Inc., and the SafeLink Domestic Violence Hotline, to get word out.
This is excellent advice on a little-known but important feature of telephones. But why did it take the auditor’s office four years, from the start of the audit to issuance of the report, to tell the public about this?