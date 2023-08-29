There are plenty of commonsense suggestions to be found in the migrant aid bill filed by state Rep. Michael Finn. There’s a little bit of impertinence too. And that may not be a bad thing.
The proposal by Finn, a West Springfield Democrat, is aimed at ensuring all of the commonwealth’s 351 cities and towns share equally in the challenge of housing the influx of migrants to the Bay State. And if not equally, at least proportionately.
As reported by Statehouse bureau chief Christian Wade, the bill, among other things, would limit the number of individuals sheltered at local hotels and motels to 1% of a community’s population. It would also require the state to provide local officials with at least a day’s notice before migrants are placed in a temporary local shelter.
Is everyone doing their fair share? Finn’s bill seems to ask.
“This is really about municipal equity,” Finn said. “We want the (Gov. Maura Healey) administration to do a better job of making sure all corners of the commonwealth are stepping up, not those that have historically been involved with the emergency shelter program, or those recently brought into the fold.”
Finn notes – correctly – that communities such as his, with large numbers of hotels and other facilities – have taken on the bulk of the responsibility for providing recent immigrants with safe, comfortable shelter.
There were nearly 5,400 families in state-subsidized shelters earlier this month, according to officials in the Healey administration. Of those, about 1,700 are being sheltered in hotels and motels.
Many of those hotels were already housing those caught up in the state’s troubling surge of homelessness. State officials, however, estimate that between a third and a half of the families in shelters have arrived within the last month.
It is unsustainable, even for communities such as Springfield, Boston and Taunton, which have all taken in a disproportionate amount of new arrivals.
There are costs associated with caring for new families that go beyond the cost of a hotel room, as Danvers discovered a decade ago, when the town’s hotels were used as overflow housing. Educating the children in those families, either locally or by transporting them to and from their home districts every day, puts an incredible strain on city and town budgets.
It seems neither the state nor the federal government have learned the lessons of that era.
“It’s almost as though they’re flying the airplane and building it at the same time,” said Geoffrey Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association.
“These communities are raising legitimate concerns,” he said. “They want to know what happens when a large group of migrants shows up and whether the state and federal government will be providing funding needed to support these individuals.”
The Healey administration is working to address the funding problem and has pressed the federal government for more cash, which needs to be supplied as soon as possible.
But the state also needs to do a better job of communicating with cities and towns, as Finn notes in his bill. The measure would require that the state provide quarterly reports on the number of migrants in local hotels and the cost of that housing, including the cost for local school districts.
It would provide an important layer of accountability and transparency. What it would likely also show is that what Finn say is true – there are a handful of communities doing the brunt of the work, much like the burden of supplying affordable housing seems to fall on a few cities and towns, while others look on. What would the response to the migrant crisis be if, say, Boxford, Andover or Hamilton took on significant responsibilities?