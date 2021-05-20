Fixing blame for the violence engulfing Israel and Gaza is a fraught exercise. Whether your sympathies lie with the Palestinians provoked by Israeli aggression, or a country bombarded by rockets and defending itself against terrorism, the moral high ground is elusive. In no other context are basic facts more important. In no other place is the work of journalists more essential.
Hence our indignation when an Israeli airstrike last weekend destroyed a 12-story building of offices and apartments in Gaza. The al-Jalaa tower was home to bureaus of the news organization Al Jazeera and The Associated Press. Though the Israeli military claimed it was targeting a military intelligence office of Hamas, and indeed gave the building’s civilian occupants an hour to vacate, an AP statement said it “narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life.”
Israel’s act of destruction was a strike against news gathering.
The Associated Press is a 175-year-old news cooperative founded, apropos enough, to supply the readers of U.S. newspapers with reporting from the front of the Mexican-American War. This newspaper is not just a subscriber, it is an actual member of that cooperative.
That’s not the only reason the impact of an Israeli missile reverberates 5,500 miles away. Regardless of intended target, the airstrike attacked offices of journalists and left fact-finding as its casualty. And the rest of us are the poorer for it.
“This does impact the world’s right to know what is happening on both sides of the conflict in real time,” AP Executive Editor Sally Buzbee told CNN. She said AP’s journalists, who report on this conflict without taking sides, were “rattled” but continue their work — a sign of their admirable commitment to reporting a story that resonates around the world.
This is not Israel’s only aggression toward journalists covering its conflict with Hamas, the militant group considered a terrorist organization by the United States that escalated the most recent unrest in the streets of Jerusalem by launching rockets into Israel.
The offices of 23 news organizations were destroyed in the first six days of fighting, according to the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders. The group has asked the International Criminal Court to investigate. It says it has reason to believe the Israeli military is intentionally targeting news organizations and their equipment, according to AP’s reporting, “to reduce, if not neutralize, the media’s capacity to inform the public.”
As if to punctuate that, on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike killed a local journalist, Yusef Abu Hussein, reporting for a Hamas-run radio station. He is the first member of the media killed in 10 days of violence, according to the New York Times.
The civilian death toll in Gaza and Israel — at least 219 Palestinians have been killed, many of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, as well as at least a dozen Israelis — is testing public sympathy for Israel, particularly in largest international ally, the United States. That sympathy stretches even more thin when news bureaus are on the receiving end of Israeli air assaults.
The Israeli government says it has shared intelligence with the U.S. to support its rationale for destroying a building from which AP covered Gaza for more than 15 years, according to Buzbee, without a hint that Hamas may also be there.
That’s not enough to restore the confidence of Americans whose oldest, most reliable source of international reporting was assaulted by an Israeli rocket.
Buzbee has also called for an independent investigation of the Israeli airstrike on the al-Jalaa tower. We agree that a critical, unbiased examination is essential to verify both the premise of Israel’s attack as well as its assurances that its strikes are avoiding civilian targets, to the greatest extent possible, including the journalists whose job is to tell the rest of the world what is happening in Israel and Gaza.
We stand with our colleagues at AP.