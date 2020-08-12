Voting in the Sept. 1 primary and Nov. 3 general election this year will be an experience to remember.
Statewide, the Democratic ballot in the primary will see a high-profile contest for U.S. Senate between incumbent Ed Markey and challenger Joe Kennedy III while Republicans will choose between Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin J. O’Connor. In 6th Congressional District communities the Democratic ballot will include a three-way race involving incumbent Seth Moulton and challengers Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken.
The November election offers a face off at the presidential level, of course, and state representative races in a number of districts.
Layer on the fact Bay State voters will have four options for voting: They can vote by mail for the first time; they can file an absentee ballot at the local clerk’s office if they expect to be away, hospitalized or in quarantine on Election Day; they can take part in the early voting period (Aug. 22-28); or they can vote in person the day of the election. When you factor all of that in, the vote-counting gets complicated and more time consuming. On top of that, the pandemic brings heightened concerns about hygiene and safe voting conditions for voters and poll workers alike.
All these options for voting during the pandemic are good for democracy, since no one who is eligible and registered to vote has an excuse to sit this one out. The downside is that the pandemic will likely keep many older poll workers away this year, out of concern that they are more susceptible to the virus because they’re in a higher-risk category. Election officials across the country are concerned about this pending shortage of workers and, in many cases, are working to recruit new poll workers and get them trained before voting day.
One local town clerk says some of her older poll workers have said they don’t want to work the polls this year, so she has already lined up others to cover and she also has heard from townspeople willing to volunteer as needed. With many college students living at home this fall and taking their courses online, clerks also might consider that potential pool of new poll workers.
This is a year in which innovation and adaptation have been essential. And, in a year with so much uncertainty, it’s crucial that voting in Massachusetts goes smoothly because the actual counting of votes could take days — or more — before we know the winners.