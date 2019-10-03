A federal judge’s ruling Wednesday in favor of Safehouse, a nonprofit in Philadelphia that wants to open the country’s first supervised “drug consumption” site, pushes this controversial idea forward.
The ruling says that Safehouse’s proposal was not against the law because its ultimate goal is to reduce drug use by monitoring people with substance use disorders, keeping them alive and pushing them toward treatment for their addictions. The nonprofit wants to open the site so people who already have purchased drugs elsewhere could use them under medical watch without being arrested.
Opponents – including federal attorneys who argued against the plan – contend the idea legitimizes illegal drug use. But there are others, including some Bay State lawmakers, who have advocated for a supervised drug consumption site pilot program as one way to mitigate the devastation being taken daily by opioid addiction.
Judge Gerald McHugh’s ruling clearly agreed with the contention by Safehouse that it wanted to keep drug users alive and push them toward treatment.
“Safehouse plans to make a place available for the purposes of reducing the harm of drug use, administering medical care, encouraging drug treatment, and connecting participants with social services,” he wrote. “None of these purposes can be understood as a purpose to facilitate drug use.”
Although U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling has threatened to prosecute any site that opens in Massachusetts, Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone has said he plans to open a site in his site in 2020, no matter the legal repercussions.
Whether or not a Massachusetts community moves ahead on its own to open such a site, it’s worth keeping a close eye on the Safehouse experiment in Philadelphia.
Supervised drug consumption sites – or “harm reduction sites,” as Massachusetts state Sen. Cindy Friedman termed them in a State House News Service story – could be a concept that offers hope to people addicted to opioids who want to stay alive, can’t easily break the addiction, but are willing to move into a treatment program to break the cycle. Careful evaluation of the Safehouse operation and a full debate must take place before opening that door in Massachusetts.
