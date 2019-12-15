It’s not every week that the state comptroller gets most of the ink and attention on Beacon Hill. But so it was this past week, when Andrew Maylor, formerly North Andover’s town manager, was rattling his ledger books and threatening to stuff more than $1 billion in surplus money from the last fiscal year into the state’s reserve accounts as lawmakers dithered over how to spend it.
Their delay was yet another excruciating example of a broken budgeting process. To be sure, it isn’t exclusive to the Massachusetts Legislature. Four hundred miles from Boston, a similar slog has been happening on Capitol Hill, where the dozen appropriations bills that keep the federal government running are months overdue. Unless something is nailed down by the end of next week, much of the government could grind to a standstill.
It shouldn’t be this way. Budgeting decisions are hard, and harder still in the political arena, where various interests and agendas collide, slowing decisions. But protracted delay affects more people than those physically preparing these documents. And decisions made at the last minute almost never behoove the public, since important details don’t get much, if any, airing before they’re voted. That further cloaks what, in Massachusetts anyway, is an already too secretive process.
Last week’s hold-up on Beacon Hill wasn’t over the state budget itself. The most recent of those was finished back in July, though it too had been delayed for weeks into the new fiscal year, making it one of the last state budgets to be finished.
Among the controversies in that document was how aggressively to confront drug companies over prices when the state negotiates rebates for MassHealth, the insurance program for low-income residents. Of course, most of the details about the debate were gleaned from interviews with lawmakers, since much of the state’s budgeting process occurs behind closed doors, away from public view and scrutiny.
The latest delay on Beacon Hill instead related to carving up the surplus — the money left in state accounts once all of the taxes and revenue were collected, and the state had spent it was obliged to spend.
Of more than $1 billion in leftovers, some wanted a $37 million tax package meant to offset the liabilities faced by Massachusetts companies under the federal tax reform passed last year. Gov. Charlie Baker was advocating for $50 million to ramp up safety inspections on MBTA trains and to take care of preventative maintenance. He also wanted more money for under-performing school districts.
As is the case with most negotiations, none of those wishes was completely fulfilled. The tax provision, which became especially toxic, was scrapped altogether.
But that wasn’t the problem with this negotiation. The key issue was its timing.
The state’s last fiscal year ended June 30. By law, Maylor was supposed to close out the books Oct. 31. Even though Baker handed the Legislature a final form of the budget on Sept. 9, reports Matt Murphy at State House News Service, Democrats couldn’t agree on what to do with the surplus until last Wednesday night.
That they finally got it done is doubtless a credit to Maylor, who’d put his foot down with a 3 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Without a decision, he threatened, all of the leftover funds were going back to the bank. The House protested, saying Maylor doesn’t have the authority to make that unilateral decision. Maylor’s office said he does.
It never came to that, and the books were finally closed with lawmakers spending $541 million of the surplus. A slightly greater portion, $587 million, went into the state’s reserves.
That may have been the right outcome all along. But it’s of no credit to the state Legislature, which belabored the process into unnecessary overtime.
The pity is that this is the kind of dysfunction we’ve come to expect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.