Our View: Another chapter of our history

Frederick Douglass must have chosen his words carefully, keeping his audience, the Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society of Rochester, New York, in mind. Reflecting on the founding of the nation 76 years earlier, with the bold declaration of independence from King George III, Douglass acknowledged that its signers had been “brave” and “great enough to give frame to a great age.” He talked of his respect for the “statesmen, patriots and heroes” who laid a foundation for a new country.
But Douglass also reflected that their Declaration of Independence did not hold the same meaning for his audience that day, July 5, 1852, at Rochester’s Corinthian Hall, as it did for him or for people held in slavery. A free man who traveled and lectured in favor of abolition, Douglass spoke of his “sad sense off the disparity between us.”
“I am not included within the pale of glorious anniversary,” he said. “Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us. The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common. The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me.”
The ladies of Rochester could celebrate their freedom and independence. Not so Douglass. Indeed, on that day nine years before an attack on Fort Sumter, South Carolina, started the Civil War, and more than a decade before President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the population of the United States included more than 3.2 million people who were enslaved.
Douglass’ words were given voice this past weekend in Gloucester, at an event on the Cape Ann Museum Green. Over the next few days similar readings of his speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” will be held around our region — including in Newburyport, Swampscott and North Andover — as well as other venues across the state.
The recitations sponsored by the Massachusetts Foundation for the Humanities are the beginning of a meaningful tradition as we reflect on our common story over the Independence Day holiday. For as much pride and reverence as we rightfully place in our founding document, there’s another grim aspect of this story that demands our thought and attention.
Here we don’t forget, in part, because of the ties between Douglass and our region. After moving to Massachusetts, he connected with William Lloyd Garrison, the Newburyport native who published and edited the abolitionist newspaper The Liberator. For a time Douglass lived on the North Shore, in Lynn, and visited Andover to meet with the abolitionist William Jenkins and the author Harriet Beecher Stowe, with whom he would remain friends for years.
Neither do we forget the message of Douglass’ speech, which has resonated through American history in the years since he gave it.
Even if he did not cite Douglass by name, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. similarly noted the paradox of the Declaration of Independence. In a Fourth of July sermon delivered almost exactly 113 years after Douglass’ speech in Rochester, King talked about the “amazing universalism” of the “great dream” described in the Declaration of Independence. The document does not distinguish who it applies to, King pointed out, but says “all men.”
At the same time, King noted America’s “schizophrenic personality, tragically divided against herself.”
“On the one hand we have proudly professed the great principles of democracy, but on the other hand we have sadly practiced the very opposite of those principles,” King told members of the Ebenezer Baptist Church congregation in Atlanta.
Another 56 years after that, our country is still divided by race, class and gender. And despite the lofty sentiment on the parchment that launched a nation, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men our created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights …,” our shared history has not always reflected equality.
Indeed, for much of our history, America has been anything but.
The coming week is a time to appreciate the blessings of democracy and of our unique, enduring republic. But as part of that celebration, we should also reflect upon the whole picture of a country with grand aspirations that has too often fallen short, and of people like Douglass who devoted their lives to ensuring the promise of freedom extends to everyone.
For more information about Frederick Douglass communal readings scheduled for this week, visit www.masshumanities.org/events