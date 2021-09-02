Just when you thought the region’s housing shortage was bad, viewing it through the lens of a pandemic reveals how much it puts our economy at risk.
On one hand are people struggling to make ends meet who are on the verge of being kicked to the curb, now that federal and state eviction moratoriums have been lifted. Then there are people with jobs who cannot afford to live here, would be just as happy living someplace cheaper, and whose companies are far more amenable to accommodating remote workers.
“I thought that it was the definition of insanity to ask a young professional who sits in front a computer screen and maybe talks on the telephone for a big part of her day to drive an hour to get into the office, to drive an hour home, when the technology exists to facilitate all that engagement remotely,” Scott Cuoto, an executive at the asset management company Columbia Threadneedle Investments, recently told the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.
According to State House News Service’s report from the meeting, Cuoto described hiring people who live and work in Chicago and Atlanta — additions to a Boston office facilitated by a pandemic-required shift to a hybrid workforce.
But just as remote workers are widening the universe of potential hires for some Greater Boston businesses, they’re also unmooring those offices, which have less reason to stay in the area.
At the same meeting, state Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy warned that a high cost of living — driven largely by rents and housing prices — could push remote workers, and eventually companies, to base operations elsewhere.
Alas, a shortage of affordable and market rate housing that was already limiting the area’s economic growth is even more of a threat.
Solutions are well known at this point: The region needs land use policies that incentivize development, especially along transit corridors. Relaxed rules on in-law apartments, as Salem adopted this past spring, are an example. And those were only approved once the state lowered the number of votes of a City Council necessary to change local zoning.
We’ll need more broad strokes like that in order to keep the region’s housing stock -- and economy -- growing. Otherwise, as Kennealy says, the economic side effects of this pandemic could be painful and long lasting.