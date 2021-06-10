Ordering a drink with your take-out meal — a smoke jalapeno margarita from CL Pearl in Essex, maybe, or the Scarlet Martini from Minglewood in Gloucester — is a welcome advent of the pandemic. Long after COVID-19 is a distant memory, maybe its role in inspiring drinks-to-go will be the topic of a trivia question.
We can only hope. Right now, the state’s package store lobby stands in the way. Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, blames it for blocking her first attempt to extend drinks to-go beyond a retirement looming in mid-August, or 60 days after Gov. Charlie Baker’s state of emergency for COVID-19 expires on June 15.
Lawmakers will get another chance to save drink delivery today. The Senate is scheduled to debate a bill that extends to-go cocktails and some other pandemic policies, such as allowing restaurants to seat and serve customers outdoors. Under the Senate bill, to-go drinks will be allowed at least through next February, almost getting us through winter. Relaxed rules on outdoor dining would be allowed through March.
The convenience to people ordering takeout, at least those who like a drink with dinner, should go without saying. The bigger advantage is for a restaurant industry recovering from the forced starvation imposed by COVID-19 era closures. Potentially sending out drinks with meals not only makes restaurant menus more appetizing, the high margins on individual drinks are beneficial to the bottom line.
Owners of package stores don’t see it what way. To be sure, their would-be customers won’t have to swing by the neighborhood packie for a bottle of wine when they pick up Friday evening’s takeout if they can get a couple of to-go glasses with dinner.
But that’s a thin slice of business. “Do we really believe that? Are we that out of touch?” DiZoglio asked in an interview with reporter Bill Kirk. “I get it. The lobbyists are doing their job, pushing for their constituents. But give me a break. You’re going to tell me doing a couple of specialty cocktails is crushing the package store industry?”
DiZoglio, who tried to give life to to-go cocktails beyond the pandemic with an ill-fated budget amendment, is right. Benefits to diners and restaurants are clear from the experience of take-out operations during the pandemic. And fears that cocktails-to-go will somehow get passed into the hands of minors neglects the ability of responsible restauranteurs, whose alcohol licenses are at stake, to sniff out a teenager trying to pull a fast one.
Beacon Hill will get another shot at drinks-to-go. We’re looking to lawmakers to order another round.