In the lead-up to a guys’ weekend canoe trip gone terribly wrong, Lewis Medlock, the character played by Burt Reynolds in the 1972 movie “Deliverance,” muses on the futility of insurance: “I don’t believe in insurance; there’s no risk.” Doubtless Medlock would be even less keen on the idea of taking out an insurance policy when the risk is reduced from the start: His car is parked in the driveway, a canoe strapped to the top, only to be pulled out for a trip to the grocery store every now and then.
You cannot legally drive a car in Massachusetts without insurance. But you pay the same price, depending upon your age, driving history and where you live, no matter how often you actually use it — that is, even when there is no risk. During a pandemic especially, everyone pays even though far fewer of us are actually using our cars as much as we normally would.
Insurers should discount premiums accordingly to reflect our collective reduced risk, as a group of lawmakers led by state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, is now urging.
As it is, insurers are charging the same premiums even though their risk and losses are demonstrably reduced. There were a third fewer accidents on Massachusetts roads during the first nine months of this year than last, according to a state Department of Transportation database. Last month alone, the number of accidents was down nearly half from November 2019.
“The insurance industry contends that it has fixed administrative costs and that the number of severe accidents with larger claim payouts has not declined by as much as the overall number of accidents,” Finegold and 10 other lawmakers wrote in a Dec. 11 letter to state Insurance Commissioner Gary Anderson. “While that may be true, the fact remains that insurance companies have hauled in record windfall profits, even after giving out refunds in the spring.”
The lawmakers cite reports by the Consumer Federation of America, which has lobbied insurance commissioners across the country to pressure auto insurers to lower premiums. The nonprofit pointed to Progressive Insurance’s financial report from August, when its monthly profits soared 177% compared to the same month of 2019. The country’s third-largest insurer, Progressive credited the windfall to fewer accidents due to restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In the second quarter of the year, the group notes, GEICO reported pre-tax earnings of $2.1 billion — more than five times its $393 million its earnings in the same period of 2019.
As COVID-19 first surged last spring, the consumer group writes, most insurers offered discounts and credits. It called them “inadequate.” And they certainly aren’t the same as a fixed premium adjustment.
In their letter, the Massachusetts lawmakers note most insurers in the state gave discounts earlier in the year. But those were limited in size — 15% in the case of at least three major carriers — and duration, lasting just a couple of months or so.
“These initial refunds provided important relief to Massachusetts residents but were sorely limited in scope,” they wrote.
The effect escalates in communities deemed higher risk, such as Lawrence, where residents already pay higher auto insurance premiums. They happen to be the same places struggling with a larger share of both COVID-19 cases and the economic hardship that results.
“Issuing another round of premium reductions would help the communities that need the most help right now,” writes Finegold and the other lawmakers. They include several from the Merrimack Valley and North Shore region — Sens. Diana DiZoglio and Brendan Crighton, and Reps. Christina Minicucci, Marcos Devers and Frank Moran.
Reducing premiums is a matter of basic fairness. State regulated insurers should not be allowed to reap big profits from the effects of a pandemic, specifically when office and business closures drastically limit the time people spend in their cars, and thus their likelihood of having an accident.
Lewis Medlock was a cavalier outdoorsman eventually made to suffer misfortunes delivered by nature and deranged mountain natives. His views of insurance may be impractical and extreme. Nevertheless all of us should not be made to suffer the weight of premiums out of step with actual risk.