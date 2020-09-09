Keeping a restaurant open, even in good times, can be as daunting as balancing a full platter of glassware. The forced closure of every dining room in the land last spring was a complication beyond imagination, and it spelled the end of thousands of small businesses.
Last week, several popular restaurants and bars in Boston announced they won’t be reopening even after a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available and we see the other side of this pandemic. The Cheers bar at Faneuil Hall and Fours on Canal Street were among the casualties.
Nationally, the Texas company that owns Fuddruckers restaurants tried in vain to sell off its business over the summer. It has since started a liquidation. Hence empty storefronts — including in Methuen, North Andover and Saugus — where popular burger joints were open just a few months ago.
Those are a few examples. The overall impact of COVID-19 on the restaurant business is immense. The Massachusetts Restaurant Association said this week about 3,600 establishments in the state are gone for good. The group expects that number could reach as many as 4,000.
Gov. Charlie Baker said last week of the pandemic’s damage, “It’s heartbreaking to see some of this, the way it plays out. But if the customers aren’t there, then the rules, on some level, at the end of the day, aren’t going to solve the problem.”
The rules are onerous, to be sure. After forced closures that came with the state’s emergency orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, restaurants in Massachusetts were allowed to reopen to outdoor diners, then to serve a limited number of people indoors. The state has since allowed beer, wine and cocktail sales along with takeout menus — all in the name of salvaging a sliver of revenue.
The state has taken a much tougher stand with other establishments, especially pubs trying to keep their doors propped open with a limited menu. Most bars remain closed under the state’s orders, with the exception of those selling food on site.
There is something that can be done to help restaurants survive this pandemic, and as Baker suggests it is beyond the state’s reach. That is to patronize them. One family’s resolve to go out for dinner an extra night certainly won’t be enough to keep a restaurant afloat. But if everyone who can afford it does so, maybe we can stop the list of closures from growing any longer.