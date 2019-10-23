Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett has asked twice, and both times the Supreme Judicial Court has rejected his argument that prosecutors should have a shot at getting people charged with serious crimes against children held in jail without bail.
Blodgett’s well trodden path to the John Adams Courthouse and the futility of his trips show what we’ve known all along: It’s really up to lawmakers, not the state’s highest court, to act. No one else can ensure that people charged with heinous crimes against children — and whose release may pose a threat to our communities — be locked behind bars until trial.
Gov. Charlie Baker has filed a bill expanding the list of charges for which someone can be held without bail to include child sexual abuse. But his bill sits in a legislative committee, where it’s been stuck for months. It’s past time lawmakers acted to prevent someone from slipping through this loophole.
The latest case that Blodgett brought to the high court involved Lawrence police Officer Carlos Vieira. He was arrested in February and accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy he met on social media. Vieira was later indicted on charges of aggravated child rape and assault and battery on a child under age 14. He was freed on $10,000 bail — he must remain at home unless he’s at a doctor’s appointment, court hearing or the grocery store — pending trial.
The seriousness of those charges is enough to warrant a discussion of whether Vieira should be eligible for bail. As Blodgett put it in a statement Tuesday, “The dangerousness law was crafted by the Legislature to protect vulnerable victims and the public at large. Who is more vulnerable than a child? Defendants who prey on children are the very definition of dangerous.”
But the law doesn’t leave room for that hearing, at least not in Vieira’s case. The charges against him are not included on the list of those for which someone can be put in jail without bail, pending trial. And in a decision issued Tuesday, the SJC rejected Blodgett’s legal reasoning that a clause in the same law, considering crimes involving use of force, might open the door.
The court reached a similar conclusion back in January in a different case.
That one involved David Barnes, of Newton, who eventually pleaded guilty to luring an underage girl to Amesbury for sex. As reporter Julie Manganis noted in her account of Tuesday’s ruling, Justice David Lowy wrote in a concurring opinion at the time: “Given today’s result, the Legislature may consider this omission with alacrity.” A full nine months since that decision — and more than five months since a hearing on Baker’s bill by the Judiciary Committee — here we are again. So much for alacrity.
It may be that Baker’s bill, “An Act to Protect the Commonwealth from Dangerous Persons,” was too big a sandwich for the Legislature.
His expansive proposal on tightening bail rules covered far more than crimes against children.
Among other things, it called for someone’s violent criminal history to trigger a dangerousness hearing, and for police to arrest someone seen violating a court-imposed condition of their release.
Such examples appear straightforward, but if it was indeed too much to chew, why wouldn’t lawmakers carve off the most urgent, clear-cut pieces for prompt approval?
They should at least tend to the list of crimes eligible for holding someone without bail, especially in light of the potential threat posed by accused predators.
Perhaps there’s reluctance about violating the rights of the accused; our judicial system, after all, is built squarely on the principle of presumed innocence. It should be noted that Baker’s bill, or any similar change, doesn’t remove the authority over who is and isn’t released. That’s still up to a judge.
As the governor wrote in a letter to lawmakers when he filed the bill — way back on Jan. 15 — the aim is “empowering the judicial system to make better decisions regarding the release of potentially dangerous individuals. The law will continue to require proof at a hearing before a judge that no conditions of release can ensure public safety before a person may be held as a danger to the community.”
As it stands, that discussion can’t even begin in cases such as Vieira’s. The law doesn’t allow it, and prod as Blodgett might, the Supreme Judicial Court isn’t going to stretch those limits. It’s up to lawmakers to do so — quickly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.