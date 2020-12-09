Legend is a word casually used to describe extraordinary people even when their deeds are not legendary in the sense of story and myth but are firmly verifiable.
Ted Williams hit .406 for the Red Sox in 1941 — a feat not since matched by any other batter. Amelia Earhart flew across the Atlantic Ocean on May 20, 1932, flying from Newfoundland to Northern Ireland by herself in 14 hours, 56 minutes. She was the first woman — one of the first people, period — to do so.
While the word may not be precise, it still seems to fit those feats so extra-human that the retelling becomes something larger than the event itself.
Take what happened on Oct. 14, 1947, over the Mojave Desert in California, when a 24-year-old Chuck Yeager fastened into the rocket propelled Bell X-1 he’d nicknamed for his wife, Glennis, and raced to 700 mph — the speed at which the airplane itself traveled faster than the sound it created.
The U.S. Air Force captain had gone to meet what Tom Wolfe later described as a “demon that lived in the air.”
“They said whoever challenged him would die,” Wolfe wrote in his book, “The Right Stuff.” “His controls would freeze up, and his plane would buffet wildly, and he would disintegrate. … The demon lived behind a barrier through which they said no man would ever pass.”
Yeager, who died Monday at age 97, would later describe the “letdown” of having passed the sound barrier. His New York Times obituary quotes his memoir as saying he realized “the real barrier wasn’t in the sky but in our knowledge and experience of supersonic flight.”
Whether as a pioneer of flight or human understanding, Yeager’s nerve was unmatched, his feat enduring. And while Wolfe, the late narrative journalist, certainly had something to do with fixing Yeager’s character in popular culture, it took the steel courage a test pilot to confront the myth and create a legend in the process.