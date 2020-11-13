Jonathan Jutras shouldn’t be in jail. Pretty much everyone involved in his case agrees on that fact.
Given the nature of the crimes for which he is accused, however, it is also clear to all that he should not remain free while his court case plays out.
The 20-year-old Beverly resident is in Middleton Jail awaiting trial on charges that he sexually assaulted three boys on a city playground in May of 2019, pulling down one boy’s pants and rubbing his clothed crotch in the faces of two others. It wasn’t his first brush with the law; police are regular visitors to the family home. He is clearly a danger to the public.
Yet Jutras is also on the autism spectrum, and has been diagnosed with bipolar and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders. His mother says he didn’t speak until he was 8 years old, and says he functions emotionally at the level of someone half his age.
That has made him a target for bullying and abuse from other inmates at the Middleton Jail, where he has contracted COVID-19 and a persistent skin infection. Surgery to repair a congenital hip condition, which makes it painful for Jutras to walk, has been postponed.
Jutras’ case shines a bright light on a gap in the state’s criminal justice system: There are few spaces for people with disabilities who are held over to face criminal charges. And there are few programs equipped to address their physical and mental health care needs after a case is decided. Instead, those facing charges are simply “warehoused,” advocates say.
In 2015, about 20 percent of prisoners nationwide mentioned having a cognitive disability, according to the federal the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
As Marlene Sallo, executive director of the Disability Law Center, told reporter Julie Manganis last month, programs for people in Jutras’ situation are “few and far between.”
Two separate evaluators have concluded Jutras is not competent to stand trial. In most cases, that would mean he would be sent to a “forensic” group home for mentally disabled men charged with serious crimes.
Jutras’ mother, however, is fighting against such a move, arguing that putting her son in an environment with older men would bring a continuation of the abuse he has suffered at the hands of jail inmates and keep him from the treatment he needs.
Meanwhile, the Essex County District Attorney’s office says it is not challenging the findings that Jutras is not competent to stand trial. Neither are they willing to drop the charges.
Jonathan Blodgett’s office is willing to consider an alternative to jail for Jutras, but any program would have to be secure.
“We believe he needs to remain in Middleton until an acceptable alternative is presented,” spokeswoman Carrie Kimball told Manganis.
The district attorney’s position is entirely reasonable. Simply sending Jutras back to an overwhelmed family isn’t the answer. Jutras was home with his family when the May 2019 incident occurred. And the victims in those cases need to know that justice is being carried out and the safety of the public is a priority.
It is clear the state Legislature needs to become involved in the issue, as a followup to an already extensive criminal justice reform bill passed in 2018.
At least one North Shore lawmaker seems open to the idea.
“Formerly incarcerated individuals, especially those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who come out of this system will face enormous obstacles in reentering society,” state Sen. Joan Lovely told Manganis. “So the commonwealth should take appropriate steps to help this especially vulnerable population. Doing so is in their best interest and in society’s.”
Secure, appropriate facilities would serve more than people in Jutras’ situation. They would provide some comfort and sense of safety for family members, crime victims and the public at large.