The last few years have been good ones for the City Council, and Gloucester. To be sure, there have been challenges — controversial developments, climate change and tight city budgets, to name a few.
For the most part, the current iteration of the council has been up to the challenge. Tuesday’s election, however, will bring change, welcome or otherwise. The new council will have a long to-do list. The debate over the pace and manner of development in places like East Gloucester, West Gloucester and even downtown has been heated at times over the past several months. While the city cannot forestall change — nor should it want to — growth can be managed in a way that respects all who call this island home. Speaking of homes, the city must provide more affordable housing for those who live here, and who hope to make a life here. While city officials, including city councilors, have accepted this responsibility, there are no easy answers. And it was only several months ago that the city got a taste of the impact of climate change, with scenes of dozens of cars flooded in the high school parking lot. With each major storm, it seems, the ocean is making deeper inroads into the city. While the council can’t control the weather, it can work with the rest of city government to mitigate its impact.
Then there are the perennial issues like taxes and traffic.
It will be a busy two years.
Paul Lundberg, who served ably as council president, is not running for reelection. Neither is Ward 2 Councilor Kenneth Hecht. Both were responsible, forward-thinking councilors, and their voices will be missed. Fortunately, there remains a deep field of candidates from which voters can choose on Nov. 5.
We are recommending that incumbent at-large councilors Melissa Cox, Jen Holmgren and Jamie O’Hara be returned to office. Cox has show a willingness to offer new initiatives, successfully introducing a measure before the council that adds a 3 percent surcharge to short term rentals in the city, with the money collected ticketed for affordable housing initiatives. Holmgren has also proven to be a leader on the issue of housing, and has helped keep the issue of climate change near the top of the city’s agenda, where it belongs. O’Hara has carved out a unique role; his attention to detail often brings to light details other councilors may have missed. He also deserves praise for helping to ensure that all citizens, even the council’s sharpest critics, have a chance to be heard.
That leaves one open spot, for which we are endorsing Christopher DiMercurio-Sicuranza. He is already well-versed in the workings of Gloucester government, having served early on in the administration of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. He has the promise of bringing a fresh perspective and new ideas to the council, and has made it a goal to get younger people involved in the civic workings of the city.
The School Committee, meanwhile, has done a lot of heavy lifting over the past few years, negotiating teachers contracts and, most importantly, choosing the location of and beginning to figure out how to pay for a new elementary school. It has not been easy work, and it has often called for making decisions that anger a significant section of the population. While work will not get any easier in the months to come, voters have a chance to choose a committee that is up to the task. We recommend voters return to office incumbents Kathleen Clancy, Joel Favazza, Jonathan Pope and Melissa Teixeira Prince. Incumbents Tony Gross and Michelle Sweet are not running for reelection, leaving two spots open. For those seats, we endorse Samantha Watson, a licensed social worker, and Laura Wiessen, a producer and communications professional. Both have a firm grasp of the challenges facing the district and its more than 2,800 students, and the optimism that those challenges can be met.
