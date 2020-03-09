As if anyone driving into Boston needed affirmation, the latest study of traffic congestion in American cities determined Boston had the worst traffic in the U.S. in 2019 and the second worst in North America, falling behind Mexico City.
This report, by the research and mobility consulting firm INRIX, comes less than a week after the Massachusetts House approved a $600 million tax-and-fee package that would raise large sums through gas tax increases, higher ride-hailing service fees and applying sales taxes to rental car companies that purchase vehicles. All this comes in the name of trying to improve public transportation, among other things, although the Senate won’t vote on any such bill until May and the governor is firmly against raising gas taxes.
While commuters who drive into and out of Greater Boston are pondering the idea of paying more at the pump, they might want to do the math on the INRIX study. The company determined Boston area drivers lost an average of 149 hours stuck in traffic in 2019. That’s just a shade under four full 40-hour work weeks wasted sitting in traffic or, more likely, inching along in the usual stop and go. The study said the 149 lost hours marked an improvement from the 164 hours lost in 2018, a year when Boston also held the top spot for the worst congestion.
The lost time equals money, too. Boston area drivers forfeited about $2,200 on average in lost productivity because of traffic congestion, the highest for any domestic city tracked by the company.
Rounding out the top five congested U.S. cities were Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Washington.
There are many factors that contribute to the huge numbers of cars on our roads, not the least of which is housing affordability. The quest for affordable housing has pushed more people further into the suburbs, with both tenants and homeowners having to live farther from work, including to regions not well-served by public transportation.
Public transit is a major contributor to traffic congestion, too. With the underfunded public transportation system known for breakdowns and chronic delays, the unreliability factor weighs in for many people who have to get to work on time. Take the train or bus and have to live by the public transit schedule while risking delays or breakdowns; get in the car and hit the road and face often-predictable bottlenecks and long commutes, too.
The study pointed to other factors adding to the traffic congestion crisis in Greater Boston, including what it calls relatively inexpensive and plentiful parking; the huge increase in package deliveries from Amazon; and the rise in ride-hailing companies, such as Lyft and Uber, which account for millions of car trips every year.
The lack of congestion pricing at tollbooths also means people can drive into Boston at any time of day or week and not have to pay a premium for doing it during peak commuter times.
If there is any upside to the coronavirus, it’s that many companies are talking about what it would take for employees to work from home, even if they haven’t been exposed in any way to the virus. The use of telecommuting has become more palatable in recent years leading up to — and after — major snowstorms, for example. Technological improvements, including the rise of teleconferences for meetings, sweeten the idea of working from home for more companies. The upside is that means fewer people on the highways and cramming into commuter trains and subway cars. Working from home cuts out the commuting time and expense and can increase productivity — remember that 149 hours stuck in traffic.
The increased funding plan by the House — while far from a done deal — won’t solve the problems of inadequate or unreliable public transportation, and it won’t make massive, quick improvements to encourage more riders. But if the Senate follows with a similar plan and the governor doesn’t prevail in holding up the package, it would be a step in the right direction on this long, long road to work.
