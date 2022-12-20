Donald Trump and his coterie of yes-men and political opportunists were a threat to American democracy in the weeks after the Nov. 2020 presidential election. More than two years later they are still a danger.
The work of the Jan. 6 Committee shows beyond any reasonable doubt — with their findings outlined in exhaustive detail — that the former president worked to overturn the 2020 election, pressured state officials to ignore the results of a legally held vote, pushed Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the vote, and egged on an angry mob that launched a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Nobody before, much less a president, had ever come so close to overthrowing a presidential election and bypassing the Constitution,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamie Baskin of Maryland, a member of the Jan. 6 Committee.
As the committee wraps months of work this week, it is clear Trump, as he panders to those on the far edges of the political right in an effort to retain influence, still is a threat. Far from being chastened, he has doubled down on the inflammatory, lie-filled rhetoric of the days and weeks after the 2020 presidential election.
“These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform Monday afternoon. “It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.”
Trump, who already announced plans to run for president again in 2024, further wrote, “The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax #2. I WON convincingly. Double Jeopardy anyone!”
In an extraordinary move, the Jan. 6 Committee recommended that Trump face criminal charges. That recommendation is non-binding, but it should be heeded by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice, which is conducting its own inquiry.
The Justice Department already brought charges against more than 900 people in the attacks that killed four people in the crowd and led to the death of five public safety officers. Five hundred of those charged were brought to trial.
Trump and his inner circle – including former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani, retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, and attorney John Eastman, who hatched a failed scheme to install “fake electors” at the state level to overturn the will of the people – have thus far remained untouched.
That cannot stand.
“Ours is not a system of justice where foot soldiers go to jail and the masterminds and ringleaders get a free pass,” Raskin said.
In its 9-0 vote, the committee made four referrals for prosecution:
– Obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress;
– Conspiracy to defraud the United States;
– Conspiracy to make a false statement; and
– Aiding an insurrection.
“An insurrection is a rebellion against the authority of the United States,” Raskin said. “It is a grave federal offense, anchored in the Constitution itself, which repeatedly opposes insurrections and domestic violence and indeed uses participation in insurrection by officeholders as an automatic grounds for disqualification from ever holding public office again, at the federal or state level.”
Over 18 months, the Jan. 6 Committee built an exhaustive, rock-solid case of its own. Nearly every person who testified was a Republican, including right-wing members of the Oath Keepers, state officials in Georgia and Arizona who were pressured by Trump to overturn results in their state, and even members of the president’s own team.
It’s time for the former president and his enablers to face the consequences of their actions. Garland and his Justice Department must hold them accountable, for the sake of justice and the sake of democracy.