We tend to take our community library for granted when times are good. To many people, it’s a place to check out a book or two, hear a local speaker or snatch an hour or so of peace by dropping off your kids for story time.
If that was all they offered, it would be enough. But as the last several months have revealed, libraries are a vital link in the chain of services that keep communities from coming apart during a crisis. One of the first things we lost during the COVID-19 pandemic was our sense of connection. Schools, parks and playgrounds were closed, weddings and funerals were postponed, and most of us spent our time indoors, only peeking our heads out for Amazon deliveries. As the months passed, that sense of isolation only deepened, layered atop stress about contracting a deadly disease. The coronavirus threatens to make strangers of us all.
Libraries, of course, were forced to shut their doors in March like everyone else. But it was not long before they were back serving the community online and, as restrictions eased, in person.
What started with relatively simple offerings such as online story hours and Zoom author readings soon became much more.
Many libraries have made it their mission to document the virus’ effect on their communities. The Topsfield Town Library, for example, launched a “Share Your Story” project, with community members invited to share journal entries, photos, documents or anything else that captured life under quarantine. Amesbury is documenting the food landscaped during the crisis as part of its “Amesbury Eats” project. The Peabody Institute Library is part of a similar effort called “Peabody Chronicles,” and has used its 3D printer to help make personal protective equipment for frontline workers.
Many libraries kept their WiFi on even when closed, turning their parking lots into informal, socially distanced internet cafes. As we’ve learned during the pandemic, access to the internet is as important as any utility. And now that restrictions have eased, many libraries are opening their doors -- by appointment -- to let patrons log on. For those without computers or internet service at home, it can be next to impossible to conduct a job search or apply for unemployment benefits.
And, of course, you can still check out a book or two, and pick them up curbside.
All this with a library card
Libraries aren’t a luxury for a healthy community. They’re a necessity, as we’re learning in this, the sixth month of the pandemic.