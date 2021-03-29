Flowers are blooming and so is COVID-19. And at the risk of sounding like a scold, a combination of warmth and a neighbor’s vaccination shouldn’t lure us to lower our masks and start standing too close to strangers at Market Basket.
Certainly as more people get jabbed with one of three publicly available shots — nearly 1.2 million Massachusetts residents were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Friday, more than 200,000 in New Hampshire — the risk of the kind of deadly outbreaks we experienced a year ago at this time and around the new year are diminishing.
But there’s a yawning gap between diminished risk and no risk, as public health experts warn and as the experiences of several communities illustrate.
Even as the state relaxes public health restrictions, restaurants seat patrons for dinner, and Bruins fans take their seats in a partially filled T.D. Garden, a swell of COVID-19 cases threatens to turn into a wave — the kind that may again burden our health care system, never mind the serious danger the virus poses to those it infects.
Back in December, when the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts was surging, along with what was then the promise of a vaccine, Dr. Howard Koh warned Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade of the need to “keep our guard up and continue to be vigilant.”
“The nation is downing is rising pools of infection,” said Koh, a professor at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School for Public Health, “and prevention is the only way to turn off the faucet.”
It continues to be so, even though the number of active cases in the state has since dropped by more than two-thirds. Turning from a water analogy to running, Koh recently told the Boston Globe we continue to run a “public health marathon and can’t afford to stop now with the finish line in sight.”
Other health officials suspect a slight increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks in Massachusetts has to do with people letting down their guards, maybe having convinced themselves that the pandemic is finished and danger has passed.
Certainly that was the case in Swampscott, where a house party among teenagers was reportedly the culprit behind a virus bloom. At least 100 residents were exposed to the virus. That prompted the high school to shift to remote learning until April 5 and town officials to advise anyone not yet vaccinated to get tested for COVID-19.
“I’m really disappointed,” Superintendent Pamela Angelakis told WCVB, noting that the outbreak dramatically slowed plans to bring students back to classes. “I want my high school in-person. They need to be in-person as much as my preschool and kindergartners do.”
Throughout the North of Boston region, the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents remains one of the highest rates in Massachusetts. And the number of cities and towns in Massachusetts deemed “high risk” for COVID-19 transmissions is growing, to 32 this past week from 20 the prior week. Those include Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.
The long journey of COVID-19 weighs upon everyone, though certainly some more than others. Nothing could be more enticing than doffing that mask to take a few deep breaths of fresh, springtime air.
But be careful where you do it, and of who may be standing next to you. With signs all around of a pandemic in what are hopefully the final chapters — as kids return to classrooms and baseball returns to Fenway with actual fans in the stands instead of their cardboard likenesses — we would all do well, for ourselves and for one another, to remember the importance of taking precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.