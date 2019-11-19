If Rob Gronkowski wasn’t one of the best tight ends to ever play pro football, no one around here would be giving his will he or won’t he act a second thought.
Fact of the matter is the Patriots, while 9-1, very clearly miss every ounce of his 260-pound frame. The schedule from here is no walkover. And, so, anyone could be forgiven getting a little caught up by his teases about a “big announcement” Tuesday morning. If Gronk were coming out of retirement — he has until Nov. 30 to decide, per league rules — this would have been the moment when he spills it.
Turns out the big announcement, delivered via social media video, was for something called “Gronk Beach.” The music festival will be Feb. 1, in Miami, the day before Super Bowl LIV is played at that city’s Hard Rock Stadium. In his video Gronkowski promises a mega-party: Rick Ross and Flo Rida will be there, and so will notable DJs Kaskade, Diplo and Carnage. It’s going to be “lit,” he says. Sigh.
This isn’t the first time we’ve been to this place with Gronkowski. Last time he had a big announcement that we just knew meant the end of his retirement and a return to Foxborough, it had to do with his partnership with a CBD oil business.
How'd we get fooled twice? No need to dwell on his record except to point out that his career 79 touchdown receptions falls short of only two other tight ends in NFL history. He was selected for the Pro Bowl five times in a nine-year career. The cliche “game changer” should be retired, but putting Gronkowski back on the field would be just that, literally. In short, we all want it to be true.
Instead we get goofy Gronk dancing around wearing his plastic beach shades and boxer shorts. The man deserves every bit of his retirement. But, clearly, he knows he’s toying with people’s emotions and expectations.
So, best wishes to Gronkowski on the mega-party. Next time he promises a "big announcement," it's a safe bet we won't be paying attention. As for the first weekend in February, well, here's hoping there are other reasons to be paying attention to what’s happening in Miami.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.