State education leaders decided Tuesday to require students to wear masks when they return to class this fall — for the first month, anyway. And you might say Gov. Charlie Baker was keeping his social distance.
For weeks Baker resisted a mandate. In late July he told reporters every state needed to chart its own approach to COVID-19, “and we’re in a very different place than most other parts of the country.”
Lawmakers and pediatricians pushed back. Some 200 health professionals sent Baker letters reminding him that kids ages 12 and younger are not eligible for vaccines, and thus not protected, urging him to reconsider. Rates of COVID-19 infection were rising — even in Massachusetts.
Still, state education officials weren’t moving past “strongly recommending” masks in elementary schools. Ultimately, they left the decision to local school committees. Baker called local autonomy a “big and important issue.”
All of this changed — a “pivot,” some call it — when Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Friday announced his intent to ask the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to sign off on a mask mandate at least through Oct. 1. At that point, schools with at least 80% of students and teachers vaccinated may lift the requirement, for those who’ve gotten their shots anyway.
Reason prevailed. But Baker didn’t step to the podium and make the announcement — he delegated and tucked a quote of support into Riley’s press release that noted a mandate will encourage vaccinations.
So, the governor doesn’t want to own a mandate, which has proven controversial, though generally in states not his own. Instead Baker pushes a bowl of Life cereal over to his education commissioner to try.
The mask rule and keeping children safe from COVID-19 are the most important things here, but the political packaging is disappointing, especially from a governor who spent a lot of the pandemic being protective in his approach to public health without being visibly concerned about the political ramifications.
Baker still hasn’t said whether he’ll run for reelection. His hands-off approach to a mask mandate suggests that he is.