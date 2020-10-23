“This is just not the year, and I really want to send the message that if you’re coming to Salem, come in November.”
The plea from Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll couldn’t be more clear: Stay home.
It’s a tough message to hear for the tens of thousands of revelers from across the North Shore -- and across the world -- who flock to the Witch City every October. And it’s especially difficult for the hundreds of Salem businesses that rely on the Halloween boost to turn a profit for the year. Many of those businesses are hanging on for dear life after months of pandemic-related restrictions.
The continued specter of COVID-19, however, means that this will be a Halloween like no other in Salem. Rather than encouraging visitors, city officials are partnering with the state to keep them away.
At a press conference Wednesday, Driscoll and Gov. Charlie Baker outlined a series of steps aimed at keeping crowds to a minimum in the two weeks leading up to Halloween, and for the day itself. The measures include closing city parking lots and garages at noon on expected busy days, reducing commuter rail service to the city on weekends and ordering city businesses to close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31. It’s the strongest approach possible, short of throwing a roadblock across Route 114 and blowing up the Beverly-Salem bridge.
And as painful as the decision may be, it was the correct call. Salem has seen huge weekend crowds this fall, even in the midst of the pandemic. If the weather is right, Salem can pack as many as 100,000 people into the city on a Halloween weekend. And this year, Oct. 31 is a full moon Saturday night.
While loathe to speak publicly and risk losing repeat customers, businesses are reporting that many tourists are unwilling to obey store and restaurant capacity limits and are refusing to wear masks. Waiters, cashiers and store owners are being subject to abuse for trying to keep their staff and their patrons safe.
The city’s edict isn’t about convenience -- it’s about keeping residents safe and preventing the type of “super-spreader” event that can cost lives and lengthen the arc of the pandemic. One need only look to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held this summer in South Dakota, where roughly 500,000 people gathered with little regard for COVID-19 precautions. In the weeks after the rally, coronavirus cases rose in the Dakotas, Wyoming, Minnesota and Montana.
No one wants to see a similar breakout in Salem. So please, visit the city -- but do it in November. The great restaurants, breweries, museums and shops will still be here. And you’ll be able to move around without putting yourself and others at risk.