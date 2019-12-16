When you hire a licensed electrician to work in your house in Massachusetts, you assume he or she has passed the tests required to do professional work complying with all building and safety codes. And, if the person comes into your house to work, you would assume you aren’t at risk to become a victim of a crime from this tradesman or woman.
The state Division of Professional Licensure says it oversees 39 board of registration that license individuals and businesses in 167 trades and professions – everything from electricians and plumbers to massage therapists and veterinarians.
Part of the review is supposed to involve scrutiny of the applicant’s criminal record, including for sex-related crimes. Having a record shouldn’t automatically prevent a person from getting a license they need, if they’ve done the work and passed the exams to be licensed. But there are times when someone’s background, and the chance they’ll commit a sex crime, should prevent them from getting a state credential. And that’s why the Division of Professional Licensure’s review is essential to consider public safety risks.
The Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board reviews the records of convicted sex offenders and assigns a classification level – 1, 2 or 3 – to each one, judging how likely an offender might be to commit another offense. A person classified at Level 3 is considered most likely to re-offend.
The board’s website includes a searchable database of all Level 2 and 3 offenders who are required to report where they live, work and attend school, if that applies.
The database is there as a reference for the average citizen, potential employers and, presumably, all state agencies and departments. But, judging from a report over the weekend, the Division of Professional Licensure skipped that important step by failing to check numerous applicants against the sex offender registry for three years or more.
The Boston Sunday Globe highlighted the oversight in a story about a former executive director of the Board of State Examiners of Electricians, who claims she was fired because she learned a high-risk registered sex offender had been licensed by the Division of Professional Licensure without checking the sex offender registry.
The oversight was blamed on a “technical glitch,” according to a division spokeswoman; officials in her office admitted they failed to check license applicants against the registry from August 2016 to May 2019, allowing some offenders to get by undetected and obtain professional licenses.
More concerning, according to the report, is that 63 of the 69 sex offenders uncovered in June received their licenses before the “glitch” in 2016.
These oversights don’t rise to the level of the Registry of Motor Vehicles fiasco this year, which was highlighted when information came out about the state not processing cases sent to them, triggering suspensions and revocations of Massachusetts licenses. And there’s no doubt it’s a complicated process to review thousands of applications for trade and professional licenses every year.
But a thorough review of an applicant’s criminal history should rank up there with scrutiny of an individual’s qualifications to do the work and comply with state health and safety codes.
The point of licensing people and businesses in these 167 trades and professions is to ensure levels of competence, professionalism and trustworthiness. Consumers should be able to trust the state to screen applicants to be sure they are both qualified and suitable to hold a license to do work in a variety of settings.
Officials from the Division of Professional Licensure owe the public more of an explanation for failing to properly screen applicants than citing a “glitch” in the review process. Unlike the RMV scandal, which took months to unfold, this oversight should be addressed quickly and with full transparency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.