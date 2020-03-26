Many old habits and customs have fallen by the wayside the past two weeks.
Where once it was just being neighborly to bake cookies or a loaf of pumpkin bread to drop off for new neighbors or an elderly friend, today it’s neighborly to stay away and pick up the phone to check in.
Inviting friends over for a play date or letting the kids bike up the street for a pickup game at the court behind the school was second nature a month ago. Today, that play date might take place via Skype and the basketball goal in the driveway is suitable for a solo game of H.O.R.S.E.
A month ago the half-dozen shopping bags from Market Basket and WGBH and Walmart were always in the back of the car, ready for use. They’ll stay there now, waiting for some point when we can use them again without concerns we might be sharing something potentially deadly.
The recycling habit took years for some of us to adopt. There were the neighbors who talked proudly about their miniscule weekly trash output, since almost everything else ended up in their recycling bin. But today, returning bottles and cans to the store is banned, and we wonder if all the items in our recycling cart at the curb will actually be sorted and recycled somewhere, or just trashed like everything used to be, before we got religion.
We can still go for long walks and wave to other walkers — and even have a street corner chat with friends, keeping proper social distance, of course. Even the term — social distance — wasn’t in our lexicon until recently, joining COVID-19, N95 masks and the idea we should sing while washing our hands.
We want to hug loved ones and shake hands with the old gentleman we always shared neighborhood gossip with, but those customs will have to wait. In the meantime, we try to stay connected to people we know and those we love, while staying apart and keeping us all safe until this is over. By that time we should be very good from the 3-point line — or at least winners at H.O.R.S.E.
