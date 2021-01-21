The Massachusetts Legislature catches a great deal of criticism in this space, nearly all of it deserved. Frequent topics include its lack of transparency and, in some areas, painful inefficiency. A recent one involves the willingness of most members to accept an automatic pay raise despite the joblessness and underemployment that have stricken the state’s workforce.
So count us among the surprised at recent findings of the MassINC Polling Group, which reports that our Legislature’s public approval rating, at 65%, is highest than that of any other state. A tendency to negotiate budgets in secret and preordain leadership years ahead of time apparently do not trouble two-thirds of the people polled. One wonders who was asked to respond to the survey — the lawmakers, themselves?
Writing for CommonWealth magazine, Steve Koczela, the polling group’s president, posits that political homogeny has something to do with it. The voting public in Massachusetts fills our House of Representatives with four Democrats for every single Republican or independent. The Senate’s three-member Republican caucus could literally meet in a phone booth. With so many people in the same party, the opportunity for disagreement is minimized.
Yet, as Koczela also writes, plenty of other states are similarly one-sided without as much public goodwill toward the legislative branch. The Indiana General Assembly, to name one, is the partisan opposite of Beacon Hill: Its Republicans enjoy super-majorities — that is, veto-proof membership — in both houses. Ten Democrats in that state’s Senate could meet in a coat closet, if not a phone booth. But not even 45% of Hoosiers approve of their Legislature. A slightly more bipartisan New Hampshire Legislature scores only slightly better.
Perhaps the explanation is that people in Massachusetts feel warmly toward their individual representatives and senators and project those positive vibes onto the General Court. Or maybe it’s that public servants, despite the error of their ways, are not as demonized here as much as they are elsewhere. At the end of the day, maybe a few more people in Massachusetts appreciate that nearly all of our lawmakers are committed public servants whose ambition is to do a good job.
Or maybe it’s just that people in the survey didn’t understand the question.
Whatever the explanation for these marks — still not as high, it should be noted, as the nearly 70% public approval rating for Gov. Charlie Baker —we’d echo the warning that comes with them: Dissent in the Legislature is essential, and too much good feeling could lead us to complacency and invite corruption. However it won this distinction, our Legislature should strive to earn it while also working to win the approval of the 35% of the public not satisfied with its performance.