Attorney General Maura Healey’s office is responsible for investigating complaints about possible violations of the state Open Meeting Law, as well as education and training about the law, and responding to general inquiries about it.
The AG’s office reported an increase in the number of complaints filed last year and a record high number of complaints resolved – 351 resolutions in 2019, up from just 235 the previous year.
The law presumes that all meetings of city and town boards and committees are open to the public, with a handful of very specific exceptions. Those include such things as discussions of the reputation and character, physical condition or mental health of a municipal employee; strategy discussions that are part of collective bargaining contract negotiations; discussions about deployment of security personnel; and discussions about the purchase or lease of property, among other things.
It’s important to note that many violations of the law by local boards are relatively minor lapses or failure to follow procedures the law spells out. Healey’s office said the most frequent violations were insufficiently detailed meeting notices; failure to approve meeting minutes in a timely way; failure to properly respond to a person’s request for minutes of a meeting; calling a closed door executive session meeting for an improper purpose; and failure to follow proper procedures for going into an executive session.
Often, it’s a resident of a town who regularly attends meetings -- and knows what the law requires of town boards -- who sees what they think is a violation and files the complaint. Once the AG has the complaint in hand it’s logged into a searchable online database, where pending complaints and resolved cases are recorded.
At the end of 2019, the AG’s database listed pending Open Meeting Law complaints in Gloucester, Salem and Wenham, while complaints resolved last year were filed in Rowley, Gloucester, Hamilton, Georgetown, Beverly and Marblehead.
Often, when the AG’s office resolves a complaint it leads to more training for members of the board or committee involved. Healey’s office holds webinars and in-person training on the law for government officials, members of the press and regular citizens. The annual report of the AG’s Division of Open Government says the division trained 920 people on the law last year, conducted eight regional training sessions and hosted 11 webinars. Representatives also made presentations to the Mass. Town Clerks Association, Mass. Association of School Committees and to the attorney general’s appointees to state boards and commissions.
The AG also maintains “a robust website to which it frequently adds OML guidance and educational materials,” as well as the database of complaints and resolutions.
The education and outreach efforts also entail daily guidance to members of the public, attorneys, town officials and reporters through a phone and email hotline. Last year, the office responded to about 1,990 inquiries, an increase over past years when the division responded to fewer than 1,500 inquiries.
“The division continues to receive a significant, and increasing, volume of complaints and requests for guidance, which we believe reflects greater awareness of the Open Meeting Law, not less,” the AG’s annual report says.
That means, in effect, that the more citizens get educated about this law the more they pay attention to whether their local governments are abiding by it. And if they’re not, complaints are filed and the Attorney General’s office looks into it, and that’s good news.
