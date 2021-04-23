By now, many people are aware of the boneheaded tweet by someone at Logan Airport on Monday encouraging travelers to drive and use Central Parking at the airport because doing that “reduces the impact on the environment.” The tweet used the hashtag #EarthDay but the idea was clearly not Earth-friendly.
The Massachusetts Sierra Club immediately blasted it as “ridiculous greenwashing” by Massport, which operates the airport, and said the agency should do more to reduce traffic and air pollution.
For anyone living north of Boston, the idea of Massport telling us to drive to Logan and leave our cars in Central Parking at the terminal isn’t just environmentally whacko, but it points out how few options we actually have.
The pandemic initially forced the shutdown of all Logan Express buses. But now you can take a convenient Logan Express bus to the airport – as long as you live west or south of Boston. Travelers can hop a bus in Framingham or Braintree, both of which are open. But here in the north? The Logan Express locations in Peabody and Woburn are still “temporarily suspended.”
We can drive in and park, but the only option when we arrive is the Central Parking garage because all the other lots – the less-expensive, longer term lots – are closed. The fee for leaving the family wagon in Central Parking is $38 for up to 24 hours, to $76 for one day and between 6 and 24 additional hours.
Using his own social media, Jim Aloisi, the former Massachusetts transportation secretary, called the Logan tweet a “failed Earth Day message.”
“Those entrusted with power (at Massport) and elsewhere in state government have an obligation to make sustainability actionable and not a talking point,” he wrote.
Other critics said Massport should be promoting the Blue and Silver lines as public transit options for getting to Logan. That’s good as far as it goes but those lines don’t serve the North Shore or Merrimack Valley.
Commuter trains from our region go to North Station but you still have to get to Logan. And the trains aren’t scheduled in the very early and very late-night runs that a Logan Express bus from Peabody did, pre-pandemic. We know we’re hitting Logan Airport when they’re down, but we wanted to “drive” home the point.