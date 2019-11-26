It took well over a decade, but the Massachusetts Legislature finally approved a ban on handheld cellphone use while driving, and Gov. Charlie Baker signed it into law on Monday.
That means the laws goes into effect in about 90 days, which officials said would be around Feb. 23. Violators would initially be issued a warning, but after March 31, police could issue tickets and fines, from $100 for a first offense up to $500 for repeat offenders. The law prohibits any handheld electronic use while driving except for a single touch or tap to activate hands-free mode.
At the bill-signing, Baker told the crowd gathered for the occasion, “When a driver on an electronic device hits something or someone, that’s not an accident. It’s a crash that was avoidable, so this is a very proud day for Massachusetts where we join the other states in New England and do more to help prevent further injuries and horrible tragedies.”
For safe driving advocates, the road to passage of this hands-free bill has been long and bumpy. Many say this ban will lead to safer driving in the Bay State in the wake of a ban on texting while driving approved in 2010 that proved hard to enforce, since police often couldn’t be sure the driver was texting and not simply dialing a call or programming GPS.
Despite years of emotional testimony from family members of people killed in distracted driving crashes, every time the bill gained traction, questions were raised about how it could be fairly enforced. Groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and NAACP raised concerns that allowing police to pull people over for cell phone violations could lead to racial profiling. Their efforts led to the bill including a requirement that data including the age, race and gender from any traffic stop that ends in a citation be collected and submitted to the state Registry of Motor Vehicles, which would have that information analyzed by an outside entity. The state will publish an annual report of the data, which will be anonymous.
As part of the legislation, lawmakers will receive an annual report on the data, presumably to keep them informed about how it is being enforced and whether revisions are needed.
If the annual review finds a pattern of racial or gender profiling by a police department, its officers would have to undergo “bias training” under the version of the law signed by the governor.
In the effort to win passage of the ban on handheld devices, Emily Stein, president of the nonprofit Safe Roads Alliance, said, “We have lost too many lives, too many disabling, serious injuries that were caused by a distracted driver. This is a big step toward preventing more of these senseless, preventable crashes.”
Stein lost her father to a distracted driver in 2011.
It has taken a long time to get to this point, but Massachusetts was by no means behind the pack when it came to adopting this ban.
To date, at least 20 other states and Washington, D.C., ban the use of hand-held devices while driving, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.
Records show that, nationwide, cellphone use was cited in more than a quarter of all crashes in 2017, according to the National Safety Council. Thousands of people die in crashes each year caused by distracted drivers, although the distractions aren’t limited to cellphone use. In Massachusetts, drivers can already be cited for dangerous operation of a vehicle, but the new law focuses in on cellphones or any kind of electronic device as a major source of distractions.
This new law will require many drivers to change habits, and there’s undoubtedly some grumbling among the multitudes. But we all benefit from safer driving practices on Massachusetts roads, so it’s time to put down the phone, start the car and get rolling.
