Seventy-seven years after he and almost 650 fellow sailors died when a Japanese torpedo sank his ship in the Pacific, the U.S. Navy announced it will name a new aircraft carrier after the African-American mess attendant who had become a hero in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Doris “Dorie” Miller, a towering man and heavyweight boxer with an unlikely name, was a 22-year-old on the USS West Virginia when Japanese planes attacked the base at Pearl Harbor.
Miller rushed to the deck, hoisting injured crew members — including the ship’s captain — to his shoulders to carry them to safety.
“Miller went topside, carried wounded on his shoulders, made several trips up and down, wading through waist-deep water, oil-slicked decks, struggling uphill on slick decks,” Navy Rear Adm. John Fuller said in 2016, according to an NPR story.
Miller then manned a .50-caliber anti-aircraft gun and fired it until the ammunition ran out, even though he’d never been trained on the weapon.
For his bravery he was awarded the Navy Cross in May 1942 – becoming the first black sailor to be awarded one of the Navy’s highest honors.
He was then sent on a two-month tour stateside to promote war bonds and was pictured on a Navy recruiting poster, his medal pinned to his chest.
Miller redeployed after the war bonds tour and died in the sinking of the USS Liscome Bay in 1943.
After his death, the Navy started an officer training program for black sailors and commissioned its first black officers in March 1944.
That was in contrast to Miller’s role as part of the mess crew – where all African-Americans worked — the day he rushed to the deck of the West Virginia and became a hero.
With the naming of the new carrier after Miller, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly cited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observed, ‘Everybody can be great — because anybody can serve’.
No one understands the importance and true meaning of service than those who have volunteered to put the needs of others above themselves,” Modly said.
“Doris Miller stood for everything that is good about our nation and his story deserves to be remembered and repeated wherever our people continue the watch today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.