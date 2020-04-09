In many ways, the pandemic has brought out ingenuity and industriousness, from individuals bent over sewing machines in Pigeon Cove and Magnolia to engineers at Tesla in California using car parts to make a medical ventilator prototype.
When it became clear there was a shortage of essential face masks, shields and other protective gear, people around the country started making whatever they could to help out.
Individuals who realized they had a stock of coveted N95 masks, including a West Newbury artist who used them for protection from some of the fumes created in her artistic process, handed them over to medical professionals who needed them. Sara Remsen of Gloucester is one of 200 volunteers making reusable masks out of snorkel masks for health care providers.
People have posted patterns and Youtube videos, and treehugger.com even posted a how-to on making a plastic face mask from a two-liter soda bottle.
Major companies also turned their efforts toward protective gear during the pandemic.
Bauer, the hockey equipment maker, retooled machines to make plastic face masks for medical personnel. Burton, the snowboard company, is donating half a million ski and boarder masks sourced from China to hospitals all over the Northeast.
Tesla, the electric car maker, unveiled a prototype ventilator using car parts this week, stressing that using its own car parts wouldn’t disrupt other supply chains and the company’s engineers were already familiar with Tesla parts.
Other manufacturers, including Ford, General Electric and 3M, have joined the effort to produce plastic face shields, N95 respirators, powered air purifying respirators, or PAPRs, and ventilators, the most desperately needed device and the most complicated to produce, according to a Boston Globe story.
Commonwealth Magazine reported Thursday General Electric employees in Lynn are pushing the company to rehire laid-off workers and ramp up ventilator production at its underused aviation manufacturing plant. In other parts of the country, General Electric’s health care arm has doubled the number of ventilators produced, the magazine reported.
So whether it’s an international corporation or an individual who’s good with a sewing machine, Americans are working in their own ways to weather this storm.
