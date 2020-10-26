This year’s presidential election is more consequential than any in three generations. The country is deep in crisis. A pandemic, a battered economy, racial unrest and a surge in extremist violence are crushing. The person we put in the White House for the next four years will face unique, dire challenges.
For this moment in our history, that person should be former vice president Joe Biden.
A vote for Biden, most urgently, is a vote to change course in how we address a pandemic that has so far infected more than 8.4 million Americans and killed 223,000 people. It is the third-leading cause of death in the United States, behind heart disease and cancer, a ranking higher than in nearly all other countries of similar population and wealth.
Biden pledges to work closely with infectious disease experts who’ve been ostracized by the current administration at various times over the past eight months. We do not expect a Biden administration to sway key decisions about the country’s COVID-19 response, such as how ventilators and personal protective equipment are allocated, based on mercurial politics. Massachusetts was on the losing end of that this spring, with shipments of PPE to the state literally diverted en route. It should not be so again, when vaccines for COVID-19 are distributed.
That’s to say nothing of America’s role in leading a global response to a global crisis. In 1941, the U.S. joined and subsequently led a global battle against fascism. For decades after World War II, the U.S. led the world’s resistance to the spread of communism. At the threshold of this pandemic, the U.S. signaled its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, the most important international organization in the fight against COVID-19 and has offered nothing in its place. Rather than attack such important entities as the United Nations and its affiliates, we expect a Biden administration to begin the hard work of restoring U.S. diplomatic standing and leadership in the world.
We also expect Biden to refocus the United States on addressing climate change and its contributors. Apart from public health policy, no issue controlled by the White House has a more significant bearing on our coastal region north of Boston. Having quit the global effort to combat and deal with climate change, the U.S. desperately needs to return to the table.
We also expect our country’s executive to perform the fundamental, necessary work of both leading the federal government and appointing key people to important roles within it. More than 1 in 10 of some 1,200 key administration posts requiring Senate confirmation are still unfilled, with no nominee put forth by the White House, according to a tracker maintained by Partnership for Public Service and the Washington Post. Alarmingly, the Department of Homeland Security is the most unmoored of all federal agencies, with only a third of its key posts permanently filled. Even its secretary, Chad Wolf, serves in an acting capacity.
As these jobs go unfilled, the government’s work isn’t done. There may be no more chilling example than the ineffectual Federal Election Commission. The country’s most important watchdog of political spending has spent all but five weeks of this year without enough commissioners to perform its most important tasks. With less than two weeks to go from a national election, here we are playing without a ref.
We expect Biden to restore decency and decorum to the Oval Office, to respect and uphold the First Amendment and freedom of the press, and to forcefully decry violent extremists. We expect the president of the United States to release his tax returns.
This is not as straightforward an election as some would make it seem. The Democratic Party has done the country no favors by offering a candidate who, if elected and healthy, will celebrate his 80th birthday in the White House. But of the available options, Biden is the clear choice.
In addition to this milestone election, next month will mark five decades since Biden entered elected office, in the Philadelphia suburbs of northern Delaware. He has served his state and this country for 50 years. We endorse him to serve, as president, for four more.