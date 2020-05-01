Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with a steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.