Taking a baby out into public is an adventure that requires a lot of accessories — bottles, burp clothes, baby blankets, etc. And if you’re planning on being out of the house for any length of time — say, past the typical lifespan of a diaper — better do some planning too. Specifically, parents need know if they’ll be within easy reach of a bathroom with a changing table.
It’s more than a trivial concern. Not all public places have changing tables. Ones that do frequently install them only in women’s restrooms. So dads don’t get a lot of options. It’s either roll out a changing mat on the disgusting bathroom floor, change the kid in the back of the car, or maybe find a quiet spot in a building where you hope not to be discovered. It’s bad enough when people find the traces of one of those monumental diaper changes — the kind that give rise to family legends. No one wants to actually come across one in action.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, apparently feels the pain of dads with babies everywhere, having dropped a bill early this year that requires new public places of “accommodation, resort of amusement” to install changing stations in “a semi-private area accessible to caretakers regardless of sex, gender or disability.” Three other lawmakers have singed on, and the Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities gave it an airing in October.
It’s a banner idea for restaurants, shopping centers, bookstores, ice rinks and other places where families travel to have diaper stations accessible to women and men. Even better, some places create special “family restrooms” designed for young children, including babies, accompanied by their parents.
Less clear is that this needs some kind of legislative remedy. Establishments that cater to families would do well to install changing stations in all bathrooms, or risk losing their clientele. Does it really need to be codified?
Rausch is not the first person to think so. At least one other effort has been made to put changing stations on the books in Massachusetts, by Rep. Colleen Garry, D-Dracut, about four years ago. Her bill was relegated to be studied.
At the federal level, Congress three years ago passed a law requiring changing stations in men’s and women’s restrooms in all federal buildings open to the public. The “Bathrooms Accessible in Every Situation Act,” aka the “BABIES Act,” only had 34 no votes when it sailed through the U.S. House of Representatives. The Senate agreed and President Barack Obama did too, signing it into law.
California and New York also have similar rules. Said Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “All parents deserve a clean, safe space to take care of their baby’s needs.”
Sure they do, and they deserve the support of those responsible for keeping clean, functioning public restrooms. Word gets around about places that have them and ones that don’t, thanks in part to sites like changingtablelocator.com, launched by a stay-at-home dad in the Chicago area working with a mom in Texas. (Saving you the suspense, the site doesn’t have a lot of intel yet on establishments in our region.)
And there are hopeful signs that places without changing tables are catching on. Pampers is helping things along, announcing last summer its plans to pay for changing tables in 5,000 men’s bathrooms across the country by the end of next year.
“Dads have to resort to all these maneuvers because there’s no changing stations in our restrooms,” the musician John Legend, a spokesman for the diaper brand, complained to CNN. Peer pressure certainly helps. If John Legend wants you to put a changing table in the men’s room, why don’t you, already?
Good on them and good on proprietors who insist their establishments stay current with the times, and accessible to all diaper changers.
As for everyplace else, there’s no need for special legislation to force the issue. They and their customers only need to happen upon a dad with a smelly situation in the middle of the showroom once before they’ll get the drift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.