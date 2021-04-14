The thought that the MBTA would be shopping for 25 diesel-powered locomotives – instead of efficient, less-polluting electric trains – for the commuter rail system is an idea right out of the last century.
Last year the T’s Fiscal Management and Control Board adopted plans to move the commuter rail network into an electric rail system over the next two decades, in keeping with the state’s pledge to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
So why would the T think about buying 25 new diesel locomotives — pollution machines that will last for decades and delay the important transition to electric-powered trains?
Diesel locomotives are powerful and efficient at hauling passenger cars but the engines must be started early on cold mornings and are not turned off from the moment the day starts to the end of the last run at night. Anyone living near the end train station in Newburyport for the Rockport-Newburyport commuter rail knows the loud thrumming of the diesel locomotive at 4 a.m., warming up – and pumping out pollution — long before the first run into Boston at 4:49.
MBTA officials said Monday several test projects are in the planning stages, and they won’t be testing electrified trains for 12 to 18 months.
Electric trains on commuter lines aren’t a new thing so the T wouldn’t be going into uncharted territory. Acela electric trains started running on the East Coast in 2000 and regularly make the trip between Boston and Washington, D.C.
Electric rail systems exist in many countries and other parts of the U.S., giving the MBTA numerous case studies of how these systems work — and what might work best for eastern Massachusetts commuter rail lines.
The MBTA has an obligation to go electric as soon a possible and not waste millions of dollars on technology from the early 20th century when commuters and the environment need 21st century solutions.