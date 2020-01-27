A year and a half after the state’s “red flag” law went into effect, it appears to be working as planned.
The law allows police, friends or relatives of a gun owner to seek an “extreme risk protection order” from a judge that gives police authority to confiscate the person’s guns and ammunition, at least temporarily. The law passed in the wake of school shootings – primarily the massacre of 17 students and staff in Parkland, Florida, in early 2018 – and at least 17 states and the District of Columbia have adopted some form of it.
The Massachusetts law isn’t without its detractors, who see it as an encroachment on the Second Amendment right that doesn’t give the gun owner due process before guns are taken away. The law gives police the power to act if a court is convinced an individual poses a risk to themselves or others.
As states moved to enact red flag laws, concerns about treading on individuals’ rights to due process prompted some legislatures to modify their bills before final votes were taken.
For example, the American Civil Liberties Union opposed Rhode Island’s 2018 bill until its legislature tightened the standard for granting a petition. The revised law set up penalties for providing false evidence of a threat (much like Massachusetts), allowed only police to file petitions, required specific evidence and granted the right to legal counsel in hearings. With those changes in place, the ACLU took a neutral stance on the law.
Although some states have seen hundreds of “red flag” petitions filed, only about 20 people in Massachusetts deemed to be a threat have had their weapons taken away by police since the law went into effect. At least 16 of the cases were emergency orders, meaning the guns were taken away even before the individuals went before a judge, according to a story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade.
Although the law is an important new tool to prevent possible violence, it does provide protections for the person against whom the order is made. Petitioners have to show evidence that a person intends to harm themselves or others, much like the process for getting a domestic violence protection order. Individuals subject to an order can appeal to the court. And, to discourage misuse of the law, anyone found to be using false information or using the law to harass an individual faces fines of $2,500 to $5,000 and up to 2 1/2 years in jail. Data released by the Trial Court showed that none of the requests filed to date were determined to be fraudulent.
As with any law aimed at preventing specific behavior, it’s impossible to say how many violent – or fatal – incidents have been avoided by allowing police to confiscate guns. News reports from around the country show that law enforcement agencies have been able to use red flag laws thousands of times. Many police and advocates for domestic violence victims think these laws are saving lives.
Pinellas County, Florida, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told the Stateline reporting site, which focuses on state policies, that there was little police in his state could do to remove guns from a potentially dangerous home until Florida passed its law in March 2018.
“Now we can do something in those situations,” he said. He rejected criticism over due process, saying the standard for confiscating weapons is high.
“There is no perfect law,” he said. “It doesn’t exist. But we are much better to make sure that the guns are not in the wrong hands. There’s nothing worse than a horrific situation that could well have been avoided.”
Massachusetts doesn’t have the perfect law in place, but it’s a powerful tool that could make the difference between life and death.
