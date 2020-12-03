If you were thinking of taking a vacation in the midst of a pandemic — and who couldn’t use a vacation from this pandemic? — you might be disheartened by looking at the map of America as seen from Massachusetts.
Nearly all states are colored a bright red, meaning travelers from those places, including vacationers returning home to Massachusetts, must complete a form certifying a clean test for COVID-19 or promising to quarantine for two weeks. All states, that is, except for Hawaii.
The Aloha State, with its beautiful beaches and tropical temps, is the only “low risk” state anymore, as far as we in Massachusetts are concerned. As of last week, even crossing the New Hampshire border triggers mandatory public health precautions, unless you’re commuting for work or school, or going to the hospital, or just passing through.
Vermont also moved into the “red” category, which is set by the number of COVID-19 cases in a state and its rate of positive tests. No amount of maple syrup will spare you the mandatory test once you cross the Bay State’s border.
Go to Hawaii, on the other hand, and you don’t have to get tested before coming home, or hole up alone for two weeks after you arrive.
Oh, if life were only that easy.
Setting aside the cost of traveling 4,860 miles — although air fare for a Christmas in Hawaii is relatively cheap these days — there is the risk of spending that much time in airports, and on an airplane, even while wearing a mask.
And Hawaii isn’t so enamored of travelers from Massachusetts. Show up there and you’d better have a recent negative COVID-19 test result to show or prepare to spend 14 days in your hotel room.
In that case, it had better be one with a view.