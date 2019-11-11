The Massachusetts State Police is once again in need of a new leader.
Col. Kerry Gilpin, who took over the top post two years ago, announced her retirement last week. It takes effect Friday.
By state law, Gov. Charlie Baker must choose Gilpin’s successor from within the ranks of the State Police.
And that’s a problem that should be obvious to anyone who has followed the news for the past several years.
The 2,100-member force has been beset by scandal. There was the widespread overtime fraud that led to charges against 10 troopers and the shuttering of an entire trooper division. During the investigation of that case, it became clear the department “lost,” or more likely destroyed records that could have shed more light on the crimes. The State Police head of payroll plead guilty to embezzlement. Just last week, a trooper was arrested for exposing himself and punching a fellow concertgoer at a country show at Gillette Stadium.
Gilpin herself was promoted to the top rank after her predecessor, Richard McKeon, retired while under scrutiny for his department’s handling of an arrest report for the daughter of a state judge.
Baker last week acknowledged that Gilpin, in taking the job two years ago, “was walking into a very difficult situation.” But needed reforms in the department have been slow in coming, and have often been followed by news of another scandal.
“There’s a ton of reform work that still remains to be done, and I think it’s got to be somebody who gets that there’s a lot of work that still remains to deal with a number of issues, administrative and otherwise, that are associated with the State Police,” Baker said. “There’s a lot of work that remains to be done there to restore the reputation of that organization.”
Baker is correct. It is clear a cultural change is needed within the State Police, and the best way to help achieve that is to bring a someone from outside the department. The Legislature needs to amend the law prohibiting outside candidates as soon as possible, so Baker has wide latitude to select a leader who will restore the public’s trust.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.