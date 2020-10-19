We can’t fine our way out of this pandemic.
It was inevitable that local officials knuckling down on people who break the rules about masks and social distancing — and grasping to stanch a swelling number of COVID-19 cases — would start hitting violators where it hurts. A growing number of communities, including Boston, are imposing fines of hundreds or thousand of dollars, or making plans to do so.
But it won’t be fines that force people to act responsibly. It will be those standing to their right and left — neighbors, friends and coworkers — who insist that they comply with measures meant to keep everyone safe.
On Thursday, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh became the latest local leader to utter the “f-word,” when he told reporters the city is at the threshold of fining renters and landlords for holding parties of more than 25 people. That’s the state’s current cap on indoor gatherings; more precisely, the limit is eight people per 1,000 square feet of accessible floor space, but never more than 25.
“If this doesn’t stop, we’re going to have to — it doesn’t stop, we’re at the next step now,” Walsh corrected himself during the press conference. “I’ve been standing at this podium the last two months now. Everyone’s been asking me, ‘Are you going to start enforcing these rules?’” The answer, apparently, is yes.
Walsh noted two city councilors who got calls the previous weekend about dozens of parties in South Boston and other neighborhoods. The city, he says, is going to start writing tickets.
Of course, that’s to say nothing for people who go to these parties. They shouldn’t get fined for showing up — a homeowner or renter is the one ultimately responsible — but why would anyone cram into an apartment with dozens of others in the middle of a pandemic?
If we were collectively smarter about these things, the problem would be solved.
But that’s not the path we’re on — and now we’ll pay the price. Last month Winthrop police issued a $300 fine to a homeowner with a backyard party of about 30 people who weren’t six feet apart or wearing masks. Like Boston, Winthrop is a “red” community on the state’s COVID-19 map, with the highest probability of transmission. There are now 63 such communities in the state, up from 40 just one week earlier.
According to the state, local health boards and police can levy fines of $300 to $500 for those caught violating emergency orders on gatherings, wearing face coverings, self-quarantining after out-of-state travel, or opening workplaces not yet cleared to open on the state’s reopening timeline. People can also be cited for creating a public nuisance.
Schools in Natick recently announced they would fine families that don’t complete the daily form attesting to the fact their children don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 before entering a school — at $300 per violation. Shortly thereafter, the town’s Board of Health threatened fines of $1,000 to parents found to be lying on those forms.
“Fines are not in the best interest of the community,” said Board of Health Chairman Peter Delli Colli, according to the MetroWest Daily News, “but we want to discourage behaviors.”
It’s a sad commentary that this is what public health and COVID-19 prevention now looks like.
The number of COVID-19 cases detected in Massachusetts is approaching 140,000, or about 1 for every 50 people. That’s enough that most people not only know someone who has had the disease but probably know someone who has suffered serious health effects due to COVID-19.
That awareness alone should be more than enough incentive to give people pause and avoid large gatherings, keep six feet apart from others who don’t live in your household, and when you can’t do that, wear a mask.