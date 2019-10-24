We’re all foodies these days, imagining our discriminating taste buds can detect even the slightest flavor differences between all kinds of food, certain our cup of morning coffee, for example is a peaberry from the hills of Kenya and not a Caturra from Colombia.
Maybe, however, we’re overselling our senses. Could that cup of joe just be a cup of joe? And does that flaky, tender cod on our dinner plate actually taste no better than -- gasp -- hake?
UMass Amherst researchers are hoping to find out, putting our tastes to the test in a study that could have implications for the future the most revered of New England products, the Atlantic cod, whose stocks are almost wiped out. It’s worth asking whether seafood lovers can be persuaded to swap out cod for relatively more abundant species.
And the first step in than effort is to figure out if there is a “name bias” that pushes people to cod when they’d be just as happy with other fish.
Amanda Davis, a research fellow at the university’s Northeast Climate Adaption Science Center, is exploring the “sensory reactions” of students and faculty at the school to five different species of whitefish: Cod, dogfish, haddock, hake and pollock.
Davis hopes to determine whether there is a “name bias” among seafood consumers -- whether they prefer cod because of its assumed superiority and not because it actually tastes better than the less popular, more plentiful alternatives.
In the study, university chefs prepared one-ounce portions of each fish (all delivered from the Boston Fish Pier), all seasoned the same way before they were served, unlabeled, the to the test subjects.
Two days later, they did the same thing, but labeled the fish. In both sessions, the subjects were asked whether they would order the fish from a restaurant.
The results of the survey are expected soon, and could convince cod lovers there are more fish in the sea.
“How can we get consumers interested in eating whitefish other than cod?” Davis asked. “Hake, pollock and haddock taste as good and are not as expensive.”
And, she noted, in an era where Americans import most of their seafood, all are found in local waters.
