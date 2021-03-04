Just in case you weren’t sure how people survived those long nights hunkered down against a pandemic, with most social events canceled or moved to the work-like environs of video chat, some evidence turned up in state Treasurer Deb Goldberg’s report to lawmakers on Tuesday.
Straight-to-consumer alcohol delivery by services such as the online packie Drizly have grown three times over, Goldberg told the joint House and Senate Ways and Means Committees.
In the meantime, the state Alcohol Beverages Control Commission reports that just 3% to 5% of local hotels and restaurants with liquor licenses have not renewed for 2021, based on data collected by 90% of the state’s cities and towns. Goldberg said in her testimony that’s “a much lower number than we originally thought.”
The fact it wasn’t higher, one assumes, has something to do with an emergency measure ginned up in the throes of lockdown and implemented last July that allows cocktail sales with takeout or delivered food. As so many establishments searched for a lifeline, without the ability to seat many or any patrons indoors, to-go cocktails offered a high-margin cushion.
Goldberg noted that federal, state and local programs were also significant in helping restaurants survive, though “we will not be able to truly measure the impact of the pandemic on the industry until next year, when these relief programs have likely ended.” It’s plain that there has been significant damage, as evidenced by a long list of notable establishments in Boston and the region that have closed for good.
But now, as the state finally eases the limits on restaurant capacity and allows people to return to the tables, it’s worth reflecting on the road we’ve traveled and the measures that helped us make it through.