If you want to take cars off the road, make it easier for commuters to take buses, subways and commuter trains. And if you want to help people find affordable housing -- or move on from affordable housing -- freeing residents from the need to also pay for a car can be a big boost.
So that leaves us wondering why the Baker administration is dragging its feet on a proposed pilot project that would make buses and subways more affordable for low-income residents.
The need for such an option is obvious. An ongoing T study has already revealed that an income-based, half-price MBTA fare could attract tens of thousands of new subway and bus riders, and even more trips on the RIDE paratransit service.
To be sure, the change would come at a cost.
If the MBTA used a qualifying income of 125 percent of the federal poverty level in setting reduced fares, the system would see another 27,000 to 59,000 new riders, and forego revenue between $12.8 million and $28.2 million.
Setting a cap at 300 percent could bring as many as 131,000 additional riders with a cost of $62.3 million, according to the T study.
Expanding the RIDE could cost another $20 million to $40 million.
Members of the MBTA Fiscal Management and Control Board have suggested the tepid response from the Baker administration is tied to politics, and we’re sure there will be whining about “handouts” from the usual corners.
But the initiative is as much a transportation and jobs initiative as anything else. The remaining drivers on the road aren’t likely to care how there came to be fewer cars on the road if such a program is successful; they’ll be appreciating an easier drive.
And business owners who have had trouble filling jobs are unlikely to complain when the worker pool is expanded to include people who don’t have a car.
It is important to note the state already offers reduced-fare programs. Riders 65 and older can use senior Charlie Cards, and the T has offered discounted youth passes since 2015.
Of course, the T hasn’t committed fully to the youth program, which has about 4,000 enrollees and only one staffer overseeing it.
“This is a political question more than a work logistical difficulty question, and I think that the FMCB has said this is something we want to do,” board member Brian Lang said. “We should expect our political leaders to support this by any means necessary.”
Lang made that statement at a control board meeting December. Almost three months later, nothing has changed.
Transportation officials were no closer to launching the test program than they were last year.
Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack told the board earlier this week that officials aren’t sure how to maintain a decent level of service if the buses and trains are hit with tens of thousands of new passengers.
“No one wants a discounted fare so they can stand at the bus stop and watch a full bus go by and leave them behind,” she said.
“If the point of this is to make transit more affordable so people use it more, that’s an important policy outcome, but then we can’t pretend we’re not going to have more people using it and not figure out the cost of running the additional buses or additional trains.”
First, a full bus would be a miracle, or at the very least a sign of pent up demand.
And the entire point of the pilot program is to learn how the initiative would work on a larger scale.
Maybe the state should follow Lawrence’s lead. When the city found itself with $15 million in free cash last year, it allotted a small portion — roughly $225,000 — to making three city bus lines free for two years. Ridership is already up.
Surveys have shown 90 percent of the riders on the free routes make less than $20,000 a year. Most of the riders were on their way to work, and most said they would have otherwise taken a car, taxi or rideshare.
Fewer cars on the road.
More citizens getting to and from work without the cost of commuting swallowing up their paychecks. It seems like a great idea. The least the state can do is test the theory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.