Sometimes it’s hard to stick with COVID-19 behavior protocols.
Many people might relate to leaving the house without a mask and turning around to retrieve one when the light bulb went on in their head. Or chatting with a neighbor on a street corner and realizing you’ve both edged closer -- too close -- for safe conversations.
Everyone has grown weary of the pandemic – there’s even a new phrase, “pandemic fatigue” – and what, for some, have become habits, for others are a continuing annoyance.
But there are frequent lessons about the potential consequences of letting our collective guard down. Rapidly rising rates of COVID-19 infections in the Midwest and Great Plains show the risk of opening too many schools and businesses without serious enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing. And downright reckless disregard for the danger of gathering in large groups arises from stories about hundreds of infections stemming from a big wedding in Maine, large church services in other states and the infamous annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, that appears to have served as a super-spreader event for America’s heartland.
There is reckless behavior, and there’s carelessness, when a person is aware of the dangers and usually takes precautions, but ends up testing positive for COVID-19 without showing symptoms. Even that circumstance can have big repercussions.
In Gloucester, the demographics of those infected with COVID-19 has shifted. The virus is now infecting predominately a younger population of city residents between the ages of 30 and 40, city health director Karin Carroll told the City Council earlier this week.
“Obviously, that is a good thing for our most vulnerable,” she told councilors. However, she added, “it is not the best for containing the virus.”
Gloucester had ticked into the state’s “red” category late last week. While elderly residents are staying close to home, residents in their 30s and 40s are likely moving around the city and state, going to work, shopping, taking their children to school, and visiting family and friends. Many of the new cases in Gloucester are coming from household infections, as pandemic fatigue sets in. The consequences are serious.
“A lot of spread can happen quickly,” Carroll said.
The city saw a surge over the long Columbus Day holiday weekend, with 17 new cases being reported in a single day. The city and state then set up a testing site at Stage Fort Park, processing as many as 600 residents a day.
As of Monday, the number of positive cases in the city had decreased from a high of 79 to 32 infected individuals. There have been 449 overall cases, 391 recovered and 26 COVID-19 related deaths.
“The trend for the following two weeks has seen a steady decline in cases,” Carroll said. The fear, of course, is that the drop will be short-lived as people are forced indoors by the cold weather and the desire for family-centric holiday celebrations takes root.
Gloucester is not alone.
Earlier this month, for example, a co-director of the Newbury Food Pantry, based in the First Parish Church, found out she had been near a person who tested positive. Given the fact that many volunteers help haul and sort food that is picked up weekly at the church to feed anywhere from 200-300 people, the potential number of contacts was a major concern. With that in mind, the co-director, Jane Merrow, shut down the food distribution for two weeks on the recommendation of the Newbury Board of Health.
The details about the person Merrow was in contact aren’t known. But it’s an example of how possible exposure has to be treated seriously, which Merrow and the local health officials did. In this case the sequence of events affected hundreds of people involved in the food distribution and those who rely on that food.
We all must stay aware, follow safe practices and realize that a careless move can impact far more people than we know.