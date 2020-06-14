Stop that racket, already.
The staccato of firecrackers, along with the occasional percussive sound of thunder in a cloudless sky, play in the soundtracks of most summer nights. Except, these days those noises are a lot more common. In many communities, in fact, the crackle, pop and boom are becoming a daily chorus, playing multiple times each evening.
Maybe it’s the anticipation of Independence Day. Or it’s the agita caused by the world standing still because of coronavirus. Ot maybe it’s just the urge to light something on fire and hear an explosion. Whatever inspires this surge in amateur pyrotechnics, it’s not universally welcome. The unpredictable noises make already difficult times more stressful for many people, animals and children.
And while we could clamor for the police to do a better job of enforcement, they’ve got better things to do. Not shooting off fireworks in your neighborhood — which, to be sure, is illegal in Massachusetts — should be a matter of citizenship and courtesy, somewhere between not tossing your fast food wrappers out the car window or not hovering over the bumper of the car ahead of you.
So much for courtesy.
Last month in Boston, for example, police took more than 600 fireworks complaints. That’s up from 27 in May 2019. That’s a staggering increase — more than 22 times as many calls this year compared to last.
“There’s always been illegal fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July, but this year it’s worse than usual,” Mayor Marty Walsh told reporters last week. “It started early and it never seemed to stop.”
Walsh said he thought the number of fireworks complaints in his city last month might be a mistake. Then again, he told reporters, every official in the city has heard them for themselves. It’s no mistake.
For many, it’s not just background noise. The sounds are startling, and can be frightening.
Let alone children and pets, people living with post-traumatic stress — particularly combat veterans — are forced to deal with auditory triggers, even in what should be the sanctuary of their own homes.
Amateur fireworks are dangerous. They can cause injury — some 9,100 in the U.S. last year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. And they can cause fire — more than 19,000 outdoor, vehicle and structure fires last year.
One can only hope the occasional ticket or arrest will nip this budding trend. More likely, if the banging is going to stop, it’s only because those who plan to shoot them instead think of their neighbors and their communities first.