A glance at the mounds of heavy, wet snow dumped by Monday night’s nor’easter might be all you need to know about why the Bay State consistently loses more wealthy residents to Florida each year than it gains. But the out-migration of high-income Massachusetts residents to New Hampshire is second to Florida, which means this steady flight isn’t all about white sand beaches and sunny skies.
A white paper released Monday by the Pioneer Institute compares the adjusted gross income changes in Massachusetts and Florida and concludes that snowbirds are not only seeking the sun, but “the data also show a strong correlation between state taxes and migration.” In other words, states like Florida and New Hampshire that have no personal income tax are seeing more people from Massachusetts with annual gross incomes of $200,000 or more moving in than we are seeing from those states. And, as wealthier Bay Staters move south or north over the border, Massachusetts loses the personal income tax revenue those higher-income people were contributing.
It’s not shocking that wealthier people — who are more mobile — would be drawn to states with no personal income tax. But the loss of millions in state tax revenue is no small matter.
The Pioneer report found that Massachusetts residents who moved to Florida between 1993 and 2018 took more than $20 billion in adjusted gross income with them. Florida was the biggest beneficiary of that wealth, capturing 47.5% of it; New Hampshire, which shares the weather of Massachusetts, if course, captured just over 26% of that incoming wealth.
A larger percentage of high-income Massachusetts residents moved to Florida than moved to New Hampshire, according to the report.
While Massachusetts still has a growing population, most of that comes from the steady influx of people from other countries, as opposed to migrants from other states.
“Migration within the United States has seen Massachusetts shedding residents every year since 2011,” the white paper says, with 50,000 more Bay Staters moving to other states every year during the mid-2000s than those who moved from other states to Massachusetts.
“For now, immigration has offset this trend, and Massachusetts had one of the highest immigration totals as a share of its population in 2018, second only to Florida,” the report says.
So the high number of immigrants should offset what we’re losing, right? In terms of population, maybe, but there’s a big difference in the adjusted gross income the majority of immigrants bring with them versus the adjusted gross income of Bay Staters leaving Massachusetts for points south.
The report says the average adjusted gross income of an immigrant moving to Massachusetts in 2018 was $36,809, while taxpayers leaving Massachusetts took with them an average adjusted gross income of $87,628 that year.
Florida tourism officials have been singing the praises of their state since back when it was still swampland and grids of suburban neighborhoods existed only in the minds of land speculators. But the allure eventually took hold, turning seasonal visitors into permanent residents, many of them retired and with sizable incomes. It’s those wealthier migrants who might have come for the sun and stayed for the lack of taxes.
The report draws conclusions based on the data analyzed by its two authors – one of whom, Greg Sullivan, served 10 years as the commonwealth’s inspector general, and was a state rep for 17 years before that – but doesn’t advocate any course of action.
Draw your own conclusions: No state would consider ditching its personal income tax just to keep residents where they are. But lawmakers and state revenue officials might be wise to read the report and consider the positives and negatives people weigh when they think about heading elsewhere.
We know we can’t offer as much fun in the sun as Florida, but we beat them hands down on the sledding hills.