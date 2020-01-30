Americans dropped by the library more often last year than they went out for a movie, to a sporting event or a casino, judging from Gallup Poll results from a survey in December.
The numbers aren’t shocking – especially when you consider the rising cost of pro sports events and the explosion of online streaming of movies, which keeps many people away from theaters. But for fans of public libraries, it’s heartening to learn local libraries are still popular.
The Gallup Poll said the survey of 2019 library usage found young adults, women and people from low-income households visit libraries the most, when compared to eight other “common leisure activities,” including trips to sporting events, live music performances, national and historic parks, casinos, museums, zoos and amusement parks.
People responding to the survey made an average of 10.5 trips to a library in 2019, compared to 5.3 visits to movie theaters, 4.7 trips to sporting events, 2.5 jaunts to a casino and lower results for the rest.
The survey said younger people, ages 18-29, made the most visits to libraries, at 15.5 for the year, on average, “possibly reflecting college-going adults, who visit the library for studies.” That same age group also visits casinos the most – 4.4 times per year, on average – but the survey didn’t make any correlation between books and betting.
As anyone who takes advantage of a local library can tell you, they’re about much more than books. Libraries in this area are places to meet people in a room full of comfortable chairs, to attend seminars and watch films, to bring the kids for a children’s program or discuss a book in a weekly book group. Libraries host historical reenactors, they lend out books on tape (CDs, in reality) for people with long commutes, and they are repositories of newspaper and magazine archives and local historical documents and maps. Libraries serve as community centers in many towns, with meeting rooms to hash out neighborhood concerns, plan events or just debate the issues of the day.
For any patron fortunate enough to have a local library offering the Kanopy online film catalog, watching dramas, documentaries and hundreds of well-known movies at home or anywhere is free, with a library card.
The Gallup Poll results were reassuring, but a visit to your local library is the best way to learn why they remain relevant and useful in the 21st century.
