A study that looked at 48 years of data collected about bird species and migrations in the U.S. and Canada found that 1 out of 4 birds — a stunning 3 billion — have disappeared since the 1970s, and that loss spans a wide range of species from most parts of the country. That means in North America today there are around 9 billion birds, compared to 12 billion some 50 years ago.
Skeptics might say they can walk out their front door and hear plenty of birds chirping, or visit the wildlife refuge on Plum Island or any North Shore beach and see shorebirds galore on a summer day. This study wasn’t just a sliver of time but an analysis by scientists of observations by thousands of people at key points over decades. The results, published recently in Science magazine, are shocking in their magnitude.
The study found loss of habitat having the biggest impact on birds. As we have cleared forests and grasslands and put up buildings, built roads and created farms, we’ve reduced or damaged the ecosystems where birds thrive. In addition, scientists say the use of neonicotinoid insecticides has fueled the decline by killing many insects that birds eat and by poisoning the birds themselves. And, the report concludes, the high number of cats roaming outside contributes to the decline in a big way, with cats killing as many as 2.4 billion birds in the U.S. each year, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
By itself, this information should raise concern. But earlier this year a study in the journal Biological Conservation looking at the decline in the biomass of insects — basically, the estimated weight of all types of insects in an area — suggested 40 percent of all insect species are declining and many could die out in the coming decades.
Bees and similar creatures pollinate more than one-third of food crops, so declines in those species would have a big impact on food production, another fact that should concern us all.
The lead author of the insect study, Francisco Sánchez-Bayo, a researcher at the University of Sydney in Australia, told National Geographic, “There is reason to worry. If we don’t stop it, entire ecosystems will collapse due to starvation.”
Two years earlier, a group of European researchers found that the biomass of insects within 63 protected areas in Germany had declined by more than 75% over the course of 27 years, National Geographic reported.
On this most recent report on the decline in the bird population, Maria Dornelas, a biologist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, who was not affiliated with the study, told NBC this week, “I think the result that bird abundance in the U.S. has declined on average in the past 40 years or so is really important and needs to inform bird conservation in the U.S.”
Interestingly, the study found that climate change played only a small role in the loss of birds, but researchers predict it will become a bigger threat in coming years as coastal flooding and more frequent and severe fires alter or destroy important bird habitats.
Not all the findings are gloomy, however. The study found that the population of ducks and geese has grown in recent years, thanks to the 1972 Clean Water Act and other policies that helped protect wetlands.
“You have these huge flocks of ducks and geese. That didn’t exist in the ’60s and ’70s,” Ken Rosenberg, an applied conservation scientist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in Ithaca, New York, told NBC. “Bird populations have been shown to be resilient, and they can bounce back pretty quickly — maybe not in all cases, but at least at this point we’re hopeful.”
So what can be done, beyond people keeping their cats inside? The bird study authors say lawmakers need to support legislation protecting federal lands and curbing the use of insecticides. Bird lovers can lobby for this legislation and can participate in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The data collected by bird watchers and the work of citizen scientists to help track migratory patterns of birds will be used by scientists in future research on this important issue.
These studies make it clear that the birds and the bees are far more relevant today — and worthy of study and protection — than ever.
