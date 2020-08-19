Five families won the lottery in Salisbury earlier this month when their numbers were pulled from a can and they got a piece of the proverbial American dream: their own homes.
These aren’t turn-key homes, however, because family members are expected to put in hundreds of hours of labor on these dwellings with professional Habitat for Humanity builders and a slew of volunteers who pitch in. The Salisbury lottery was for homes being built by Habitat on Old County Road, where work has been moving along, even through the months of the pandemic.
The nonprofit Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity was forced to cut back by about half on the number of people working on the construction site when the pandemic hit. They kept a construction manager onsite each workday to ensure social distancing and safe working conditions. The team focused on outdoor work as much as possible and avoided sharing tools. But the work went on, with three duplexes and a single-family home under construction in Salisbury and six more units in North Andover.
And, like all but essential businesses, Habitat’s ReStore outlets in Peabody and Lawrence shut down early in the pandemic, cutting off a major source of income for the North Shore and Merrimack Valley affiliates, respectively. The Peabody store reopened first online a couple months ago, featuring photos of items for sale in the store. Now, both stores are open with health measures in place for customers and staff.
Jacques Du Preez, marketing director for the Merrimack Valley affiliate, said the Lawrence store is back to normal hours and added hours on Thursday to accommodate people looking for good used furniture, cookware, tools and building supplies.
“We have all state mandated precautions in place, with only one access point, half capacity, and everyone is required to wear a mask,” Du Preez said in an email. “Our ReStore is our main income source, and we very much rely on the almost $800,000 annual income it can bring in – however, this year that will be impossible, of course.”
The lottery winners drawn last week are just the latest in a string of more than 100 chosen for Habitat houses built on the North Shore and Merrimack Valley in the last three decades. It’s good to see that, even in the midst of a pandemic, the work continues to put a roof over the heads of local familie — a roof they can call their own.