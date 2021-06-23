Some good habits — wash your hands, wear a mask, respect social distancing — took time to adopt when it became clear we were facing a pandemic in March 2020.
Now, with the pandemic waning, it’s taking time for some of us to loosen up on those habits — although washing your hands is a good one to keep.
The Bay State’s mandate for hands-free use of cellphones went into place a month before the pandemic emergency was declared and some people still aren’t in the hands-free habit. The law was enacted to make drivers pay attention to the road and not whether to read something or use the keypad for making or receiving calls or using GPS.
A story this week by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade described state officials lamenting flagrant violations of the hands-free law, with police issuing an average of 120 tickets a day across Massachusetts.
A Massachusetts driver can’t cross a border north into New Hampshire, south into Rhode Island or Connecticut, or west into New York without being greeted by signs declaring hands-free cellphone use is the law in those states. Now, it’s the same here, with the state law enacted in February 2020.
Legislators took a lesson from the state’s seatbelt law, which said a driver couldn’t be stopped solely for not using a seatbelt. That created a law with no teeth, allowing police to cite drivers only after stopping them for some other offense first — even if no one in the car was belted.
The hands-free mandate is a primary violation. That means police who see a driver holding a cellphone or any electronic device can stop and ticket them for that alone. That’s what police have done at least 53,638 times in the past year, according to the state Department of Transportation.
So why are so many drivers so casual about this law, which is intended to save lives? Tickets are one thing but fines are another. Of those 53,638 tickets, more than 40,000 were given as warnings without fines. The law gave a five-week grace period before fines would be levied, but we are far beyond that. The law allows for a fine of $100 for a first offense and up to $500 for repeated offenses. So far, the tickets appear to be warnings to alert drivers that they are breaking the law and should learn a lesson without paying the fine.
It’s interesting to note that texting while driving has been illegal in Massachusetts since 2010, when it became illegal for drivers to use any mobile electronic device to write, send, or read an electronic message including texts, emails, instant messages or accessing the internet. Until February 2020, you could still dial your phone and hold it to talk while driving.
The hands-free law allows a driver one touch or swipe to activate GPS or to make or receive a call, and the phone must be attached to the dashboard, center console or windshield.
Ignoring this hands-free law can have “deadly consequences,” as acting Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler pointed out when announcing the latest statistics. With distracted driving blamed for killing 3,142 people across the U.S. in car crashes in 2019, the evidence is there that cellphones are a dangerous distraction.
Some of the people who have lost loved ones in distracted driving crashes have been the biggest advocates for this law, lobbying for more than a decade to get it done. Wade’s reporting cited Emily Stein, president of the Safe Roads Alliance, who lost her father, Howard, at age 61 to a distracted driver in 2011.
“We cannot be attentive and defensive drivers if we are distracted by our phones,” she said. “Hang up and drive for your own safety and for everyone else you share the road with.”
The bottom line, as the Safe Roads Alliance notes on its website, is to remember that “hands-free is not risk-free, so the safest way to drive is to put the phone away and #justdrive.”